Kidnap plot sentencing set for Dec.

Dec. 1—BELLAIRE — Two men who pleaded guilty to state charges related to a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor are scheduled to be sentenced this month.

Brian Higgins, 54, of Wisconsin, and Shawn Fix, 40, of Belleville, separately accepted plea agreements earlier this year in exchange for their cooperation with prosecutors.

Higgins in March pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support for an act of terrorism, a five-year felony.

Weeks later Fix pleaded guilty to one count of providing material support for an act of terrorism, a 20-year felony.

Neither man was called to testify in a trial in Antrim County, where three of their co-defendants — Eric Molitor and twin brothers Michael and William Null — were found not guilty by a jury of felony firearm and terrorism charges.

Attorneys with state Attorney General Dana Nessel's office prosecuted the case and on Tuesday filed their sentencing memorandums — the prosecution's view of each defendant's circumstances and a suggested sentence.

That decision is up to 13th Circuit Court Judge Charles Hamlyn, who presided over the trial and court documents show Higgins, who spent 217 days in jail awaiting bond, may face no additional jail time.

Higgins had no criminal record in September 2020, when prosecutors say he drove from Wisconsin to Michigan, staying at a Super 8 Motel in Big Rapids and attending a field training exercise, or FTX, at a wooded property in Luther.

Higgins was among those who trained there with Adam Fox and Barry Croft, portrayed by prosecutors as co-leaders of the kidnapping plot. Both were later found guilty by a jury of federal conspiracy charges, and are serving lengthy prison sentences.

"During the course of the training, defendant Higgins learned from Croft that they would be engaged in a plot to kidnap the Governor of Michigan," the memorandum, signed by an assistant attorney general, Daniel Grano, states.

"Defendant Higgins stated that he hated Governor Whitmer and had the same ideology as the operators who were going to be engaged in the plot," the memorandum states.

Prosecutors presented text messages, audio recordings and communication on social media in court, showing how the men were angry about government-levied COVID-19 restrictions, particularly those instilled by Whitmer's executive orders.

Evidence presented in court showed, before the two men's plan was foiled by informants and federal agents, they planned to kidnap Whitmer from her Elk Rapids vacation home and blow up a bridge to ease their escape.

Court documents filed Tuesday show former Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean told prosecutors Higgins attempted suicide multiple times while he was incarcerated.

Prosecutors have recommended Higgins undergo a mental health evaluation and treatment plan, serve 0-11 months in jail and three years' probation.

They're seeking a lengthier sentence for Fix — from 21 to 35 months to 20 years.

"The plot would have allowed a handful of militiamen to decide who would be the governor of over 10 million residents of Michigan," a sentencing memorandum for Fix, also signed by Grano, states.

"Furthermore, while the governor's actions before and during COVID are open to debate in a free society, the People in the subsequent election voted to retain her," the memorandum goes on to state. "Had Mr. Fix and his co-conspirators had their way, the People would have been denied that choice."

Judge Hamlin must now decide the penalty for two men who pleaded guilty to the same or similar state charges as those levied against Molitor and the Nulls, whom a jury found not guilty following a lengthy trial.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7 beginning at 3 p.m. in Antrim County's historic courthouse.