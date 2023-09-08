KIDNAP PLOT TRIAL: Defendant takes stand: 'I just wanted to get home to my kids'

Sep. 8—BELLAIRE — The first time Eric Molitor met Adam Fox they talked about Band-Aids.

"This is during the beginning of COVID and the lockdown orders had come, so we were trying to respect that," Molitor said, regarding a first-aid training videoconference in the spring of 2020 hosted by a civil defense group.

"That's a prepper group," Molitor, 39, said, of the Michigan Civil Defense Force. "There was Adam and his girlfriend, Amanda, and I want to say there was six other people who signed on."

A prepper group is a loosely organized group of like-minded people interested in preparing themselves, by learning survival skills, for any event that could disrupt society.

Molitor, who described himself and the group as pro-law enforcement, said he led the online training, instructing participants on what to carry in a personal first-aid kit: tourniquets, combat gauze, Band-Aids.

That was in spring of 2020; six months later, Molitor and Fox were among 13 men arrested Oct. 7, 2020, charged with participating in a violent plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her summer home near Elk Rapids.

Wisconsin man Brian Higgins was later arrested and, of the 14 suspects, 11 have gone to trial and nine have either accepted plea agreements with prosecutors or been found guilty by juries. Two men were acquitted.

Fox, who prosecutors say was a plot ringleader, was among those convicted last year and is now incarcerated, serving a 16-year sentence in a high-security federal prison in Colorado.

Molitor, along with twin brothers Michael Null and William Null, have been on trial in Antrim County's 13th Circuit Court since Aug. 23.

The men have each pleaded not guilty to a single count of providing material support for an act of terrorism and to being in possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

On Thursday, the 11th day of the trial, Molitor testified in his own defense.

"I actually I voted for Gov. Whitmer and Nessel the first time around," Molitor said under questioning from his attorney, William Barnett, who is based in Molitor's hometown of Cadillac.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel's office is prosecuting the case, entering voluminous audio, video and text message evidence obtained with subpoenas or collected by undercover FBI agents or informants.

More than 300 exhibits have been accepted into evidence by the court, attorneys say.

A jury of 18 Antrim County residents was selected Aug. 21, six of whom will be randomly selected and excused prior to deliberations.

Molitor told the jury his goal was to start his own private security business, so, in June 2020, when Fox first asked him to cover a security guard shift so Fox could attend a militia meeting out of state, Molitor was elated.

"Heck yeah, I can," Molitor said he told Fox, telling the jury, "I really wanted to get more skilled. The more skill you have, the higher you move up, the more money."

Fox, Molitor said, was a big talker, and full of political opinions, but Molitor in the spring and summer of 2020, said he agreed with Fox "100 percent."

Among Molitor's concerns were that COVID-related lockdowns and mask mandates infringed on people's civil liberties — even though some of the security shifts Molitor worked involved staffing the door at big box stores and enforcing mask wearing.

"Nobody should have to tell you to wear a mask for your safety," Molitor said. "That should be up to you."

But the security work Fox helped Molitor get was lucrative — thousands of dollars some weeks, and Molitor, a single father with two young children, said he felt grateful.

Those feelings apparently changed Aug. 29, 2020.

That's the day Fox and "Dan," an FBI informant, came to the house where Molitor lived with his mother and his children, after Fox invited Molitor on a "recon" trip to surveil what he described as a high-profile vacation home up north.

"We left my house and started driving north," Molitor said.

"Dan" was driving, Fox was in the passenger seat and Molitor, armed with a pistol, rode in the back seat.

Within minutes of getting in the car, Molitor said Fox told him they were going to surveil the governor's vacation home and blow up her boat, which Molitor said he thought was a joke.

"We were about an hour away, we were up here (Antrim County), when they finally started talking about Whitmer," Molitor said. "That's when it hit me this was for real."

Molitor said he felt afraid and alone. He did not know "Dan" was an FBI informant and he assumed both men were armed.

Plus, Molitor drank some moonshine before they left, then he and Fox smoked marijuana. Molitor said his thoughts raced: "What do I say? How do I act? I don't have training. I don't have back-up."

The men twice drove by Whitmer's vacation home, Fox had his phone out, handed it to Molitor, telling him to take a slow-motion video of Whitmer's property, which Molitor said he did.

Molitor said he also used his own phone to search online for Whitmer's address.

"He didn't say shoot somebody, that would have been a hard 'no,'" Molitor said of his thinking at the time about Fox. "He didn't say blow something up, that would have been a hard 'no.' He said take a slow-mo video."

Molitor said he wasn't aware of any explicit plan for how the video might be used.

"I just wanted to get home to my kids," Molitor said. "They're talking about extreme, extreme, stuff. Do what you gotta do to get home."

Barnett, while Molitor was back on the witness stand Thursday afternoon, asked his client about a list of 20 "significant events" in the state's investigation, many of which Molitor said he did not participate in or wasn't present for — testimony that some audio and video evidence, so far presented in court, also shows.

Molitor acknowledged being in the vehicle for the daytime surveillance and attending one day of a two-day field training exercise — called an FTX — where 30 to 40 people were present at a rural property near Luther, on Sept. 12 and 13, 2020.

When he was arrested, previous testimony from FBI Agent Henrik Impola, shows Molitor gave law enforcement permission to search his car, his home, volunteered his phone and shared the password.

Barnett then asked the obvious questions:

If Molitor really was afraid of Fox, unaware of the kidnap plot until Aug. 29, 2020, and against using violence in political disputes, why didn't he call law enforcement? Why did he attend a field training exercise less than two weeks later, where he knew Fox would be?

Molitor said he didn't think Fox had a solid plan, or if he did, it wasn't anything Fox and "Dan" could actually pull off. He said he didn't think he had enough to call police.

The training exercise was billed as a "family friendly" event, which Molitor said sounded like a safe environment.

Barnett continued to question Molitor until court adjourned at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin, lead prosecutor in the case, who has not yet had the opportunity to cross-examine Molitor, and took copious notes.

The trial is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Friday.