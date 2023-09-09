KIDNAP PLOT TRIAL Defense case to continue next week

Sep. 9—BELLAIRE — A state Assistant Attorney General, William Rollstin, stood at a podium in the Antrim County's second floor courtroom, pages of notes resting next to a laptop computer as he questioned Eric Molitor about his relationship with Adam Fox.

"Is Adam Fox a terrorist in your mind?" Rollstin asked.

"No," Molitor said.

"Why not?" Rollstin asked.

"Because he didn't do anything," Molitor said.

Molitor and two other men are currently on trial in 13th Circuit Court for what prosecutors say was their role in an extremist group's 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home on Birch Lake.

Fox, who prosecutors portray as a ringleader of the plot, was found guilty of conspiracy charges and is now incarcerated, serving a 16-year sentence in a high-security federal prison in Colorado.

The men, prosecutors say, used COVID-19 lockdowns and Whitmer's executive orders as an excuse to rally others to their anti-government cause, the plan to kidnap the governor intended as punishment for what they said was an infringement on their personal liberties.

Undercover FBI agents and an FBI informant have testified the plot didn't come to fruition only because the men were arrested before they could carry it out.

Molitor and brothers Michael Null and William Null are charged with providing material support for an act of terrorism and possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony. All three have pleaded not guilty.

The Null brothers and their attorneys have so far kept a low profile during the lengthy trial — Thomas Siver, who represents Michael Null, has not so far given an opening statement, for example — but Molitor on Thursday testified in his own defense, which also provided an opportunity for Rollstin to cross-examine him.

The state has presented voluminous exhibits, mostly audio and video recorded by FBI agents, some of whom were undercover, and arresting agents on Oct. 7, 2020, took photographs of firearms and other gear Molitor had at his Cadillac-area home.

Molitor said the equipment — a Glock pistol, an AR-15 rifle and magazine, a speed re-loader, knee pads, elbow pads, a backpack and Flex cuffs — was legal.

A photo of Molitor, entered into evidence, shows him "kitted up" — wearing body armor and open carrying weapons — on Rosa Park Circle in Grand Rapids during a Black Lives Matter protest in June 2020.

Molitor says he went there to assist law enforcement and as a show of force to keep residents and businesses safe in the event Antifa morphed the protest into a riot, as he had heard happened in other cities.

"Did law enforcement ever call and say we need your help here, can you come on down?" Rollstin asked.

"No sir," Molitor said.

"It's a form of intimidation, would you agree?" Rollstin said.

"Yes," Molitor said.

When Fox in August 2020 asked Molitor if he was available to "recon" a "high-profile" vacation home up north, Molitor says in his mind this was a place where members of Antifa could have been hiding out — a suggestion that appeared to strain Rollstin's credulity.

Antifa is defined by the Anti-Defamation League as a decentralized, leaderless movement composed of loose collections of groups, networks and individuals, some of whom engage in violence and vandalism and who oppose fascism.

"What made you think, that in August 2020, Antifa was in Antrim County?" Rollstin asked.

"We had heard about Antifa and Black Lives Matter protests coming up this way," Molitor said.

"So you thought Antifa was working in Bellaire?" Rollstin asked.

"They could be anywhere, yes," Molitor said, describing members as dressing all in black.

Rollstin, at this description, showed a photograph of the Null brothers, who were dressed in black, though Molitor said his co-defendants were not Antifa.

Fox had actually asked Molitor to go on the drive up north to the Elk Rapids area, to surveil the governor's vacation home as part of a plan to kidnap and possibly kill her, evidence presented in court shows.

Molitor again testified he didn't know about the plan, did not attend planning meetings and initially thought Fox was joking when he first mentioned it. That quickly turned into fear, Molitor said, once he was in Elk Rapids with Fox and another man, "Dan," who unbeknownst to Molitor, was an FBI informant.

Molitor, on this drive, was armed and sitting in the back seat — which Rollstin pointed out, gave him a distinct tactical advantage.

"But you said you were filled with fear," Rollstin, again skeptical, said. "When did it move from one to the other?"

Molitor agreed he did have a tactical advantage, but said he didn't want to shoot anybody and described how his feelings changed from going along with what he thought was a joke, to feeling afraid, to believing, by the time he got back home, the men didn't have the ability to carry out a kidnapping even if they wanted to.

Rollstin used evidence to call into question other statements by Molitor, such as whether or not he agreed to serve as a medic for Fox and exactly when he understood the kidnap plan wasn't a joke.

Throughout the trial, much of the audio and video evidence contains repeated use of crude language; jurors have not asked about this or appeared visibly offended.

Molitor's attorney, William Barnett, raised the issue Friday.

"Is that how you talk on a regular basis?" Barnett asked his client.

"That's how I talk when I'm around the militia guys," Molitor said.

The trial adjourned for the weekend just after 5 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Monday.