KIDNAP PLOT TRIAL: Prosecution rests

Sep. 7—BELLAIRE — Prosecutors rested their case against three men accused in Antrim County of participating in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her lakeside vacation home, calling as a final witness Elk Rapids Police Chief Dave Centala.

Since Aug. 23, the state has called informants and FBI agents with military and investigatory experience in Iraq, Washington, D.C., Detroit and Indianapolis, but their last witness lives a stone's throw from Whitmer's vacation home.

"That's my neighborhood," Centala testified. "That's my street."

Centala said either he or one of five officers in the village's department would likely have been the first to respond if an emergency call, reporting gunshots or other disturbances, came in from the Birch Lake area.

"We'd be the closest car," Centala said. "We would be dispatched to that, no doubt."

Eric Molitor, and brothers William Null and Michael Null, are charged with one count each of providing material support for an act of terrorism and being in possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

They have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say the men used the governor's pandemic-era restrictions and executive orders as an excuse to participate in the kidnapping and jump-start a civil war.

"This whole thing was because they hate our government," lead prosecutor Michigan Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin told 13th Circuit Court Judge Charles Hamlyn. "It's just that simple."

The men's defense attorneys, however, argue their clients did not take actions furthering the plot, that the so-called ringleaders, Adam Fox and Barry Croft, took advantage of the men's support of gun rights and that their clients were not present at many of the meetings where the kidnap plot was discussed.

Defense attorneys also each filed motions Wednesday, asking the judge to deliver directed verdicts, arguing there wasn't enough evidence for the jury to convict their clients.

"The prosecution gives a great story," said attorney Thomas Siver, who represents Michael Null. "The problem is, the facts get in the way of their story. Judge, Adam Fox and Barry Croft were clearly off the wall. They clearly used these two gentlemen's good reputation to try to bolster theirs."

Also testifying Wednesday was Michigan State Police Lt. Scott McManus, who in 2020 was head of the governor's protection detail.

McManus said he and FBI Agent Henrik Impola were in contact about two surveillances of the governor's vacation home and, at one point, state police officers directed Whitmer's husband to leave the property, which he did.

"The level of threats that we were vetting were pretty historic," McManus said in response to questioning by Rollstin; however, the kidnap plot stood out.

"There was nothing this specific or concentrated," McManus said, regarding threats the detail was apprised of.

On Wednesday morning, jurors had pointed questions for an undercover FBI agent — "Undercover Red" — who'd testified for the state, confirming he joined the investigation in August 2020, after the FBI learned plot leaders wanted to buy explosives and blow up a highway bridge.

The US-31 bridge is near the governor's summer home, and evidence previously presented in court showed Fox stating that taking out the bridge would slow down response by local police.

Fox last year was convicted by a jury of conspiracy charges after a trial in federal court and is incarcerated in high-security prison in Colorado.

Jurors on Wednesday wanted to know whether any of the current defendants were present at meetings where either the kidnap plan or explosives were discussed.

They also asked who heard a discussion that, evidence shows, took place during a training exercise held near Luther about how a makeshift tarp and wood structure referred to as a "kill house," or a "shoot house," was intended to represent the governor's summer home.

This is a significant component of intent, as Undercover Red testified all three defendants, on the weekend of Sept. 12 and 13, 2020, attended the training and the Null brothers participated in dry and live fire activities.

Firearms training, in and of itself, isn't illegal, previous testimony by Impola has stated.

The trial is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Thursday when the defense, if they so choose, may call witnesses.

Attorney William Barnett has said Molitor plans to testify in his own defense.