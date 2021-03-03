Kidnap suspect faces federal charges

Rick Pfeiffer, Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, N.Y.
·4 min read

Mar. 3—BUFFALO — A Depew man who has already pleaded guilty to Pennsylvania state charges in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a North Tonawanda teen, and who faces local rape and criminal sex act counts, was arraigned Tuesday on a federal criminal complaint.

The complaint charges Michael Mesko, 50, with enticement of a minor and production of child sexual abuse material. The charges carry a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life behind bars.

Mesko pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is being held without bail pending a detention hearing on Thursday.

He had been held at the Venango County (Pennsylvania) prison after his arrest by Pennsylvania State Police when they encountered him on Feb. 16 at a rest stop just off Interstate 80 near Harrisville, Pennsylvania. Mesko had been the subject of a multi-state Amber Alert, issued the previous night by North Tonawanda police.

During a preliminary hearing on Feb. 24, in Venango County Court, Mesko pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief. Prosecutors withdrew seven other charges, including counts of endangering welfare of children, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and driving at an unsafe speed.

Court records did not indicate if Mesko had been sentenced for his guilty pleas or what potential sentences he may have faced. But Pennsylvania authorities continued to hold him in custody on what were described as "a pair of criminal detainers," from the U.S. Marshals Service and Niagara County District Attorney's Office.

U.S. Marshals returned Mesko to Buffalo for his arraignment in U.S. District Court on Tuesday.

North Tonawanda Police detectives said at that time of the Amber Alert that they were working with agents from the Buffalo field office of the FBI to investigate the abduction of a 17-year-old girl. But agents assigned to the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force first began looking into Mesko's actions after NTPD detectives arrested him Feb. 4 on claims that he had been engaging in repeated sexual acts with the teenage kidnapping victim.

Mesko was arraigned in North Tonawanda City Court on charges of second-degree rape and second-degree criminal sex. He was released from custody on Feb. 10 after Niagara County prosecutors declined to conduct a preliminary hearing in the case.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said in a statement that decision stemmed from a NT City Court judge's earlier ruling to only set bail in the case at $1,000.

Seaman has since told the Gazette that his office has filed a motion in North Tonawanda City Court asking for an increase in bail for Mesko. The DA also said his office is preparing to file additional charges against Mesko.

In an affidavit, submitted with the federal criminal complaint against Mesko, a Child Exploitation Task Force officer said that Mesko first began communicating with the 17-year-old victim in October, using social media applications, including Snapchat and TextNow.

According to the affidavit, Mesko convinced his victim to send him naked pictures and enticed her into engaging in sexual contact. Investigators conducted a search of the victim's iPad and discovered explicit and disturbing conversations between Mesko and the teen.

"This defendant callously took advantage of a vulnerable young victim, not only engaging in repeated sexual acts but also the production of child pornography, impacting the life of the victim forever," U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York James P. Kennedy said after Mesko's arraignment. "Let this serve as a warning to other would be predators, you will be caught and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

In the Amber Alert, detectives said the victim had been picked up near 908 Niagara Falls Blvd. at about 7 p.m. Feb. 15 and that "it became evident that (she) did get into a car owned by Michael Mesko whom she had a full stay away order of protection against."

In an interview with NTPD detectives, Mesko admitted to having consensual sex with the victim on "numerous occasions." He also told investigators that the teen was "aware of the police investigation (of him) and that he biggest fear is him going to jail."

Mesko is described in the federal affidavit as "a nurse," but there is no information on where he may have worked.

The teen, who was with Mesko when he was taken into custody in Pennsylvania, was not harmed. She has been returned to her home in Western New York.

Recommended Stories

  • Glickenhaus 008 Baja Dakar Buggy is an off-roader for the DIY crowd

    New York-based Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (SCG) released a set of renderings to preview the 008 Baja Dakar Buggy. Posted on Facebook by company founder Jim Glickenhaus, the images depict a model that puts an unabashedly sporty spin on the decades-old concept of a dune buggy.

  • Australian attorney-general denies historical rape claim

    Australian Attorney-General Christian Porter, the country's chief law officer, identified himself on Wednesday as the subject of a historical rape allegation, declaring his innocence and strongly denying the claim. On Tuesday, police in New South Wales state, where the alleged assault occurred, said there was insufficient evidence to investigate the claim and closed the matter. Seeking to end swirling speculation about the identity of the unnamed cabinet minister since the allegation was first reported last week, an emotional Porter said he was the subject of the claim.

  • Abu Hamza hires Wikileaks defence lawyer in fresh bid to escape 'supermax' jail

    The Finsbury Park hate preacher Abu Hamza has hired a top US defence lawyer in a fresh bid to escape the “supermax” prison in Colorado where he is incarcerated. Mr Hamza, who has been convicted of inciting violence in the UK and of terrorism in the United States, has requested that Sabrina Shroff represent him in his case for compassionate release from the ADX Florence high-security jail. Ms Shroff is known for her defence of Joshua Schulte, a former CIA employee who was accused of orchestrating a leak to Wikileaks of the largest tranche of classified documents in the agency’s history. Court documents filed in the US last week reveal that Ms Shroff has developed a “relationship of trust” with the terrorist, and will now represent him in his case to be released from the prison on “compassionate grounds”. Mr Hamza has previously claimed that the hooks he famously uses for hands have been confiscated by prison guards and replaced with prosthetic sporks, that he was denied a test for Covid-19 and that he had been subjected to “inhumane and degrading conditions”.

  • Britney Spears gushes over teenage sons in rare photo. Yep, they're 'so big now'

    Pop star Britney Spears showed off on Instagram how much her boys have grown and explained why she doesn't post about them.

  • ‘It’s really sad, who says that?’: Lindsey Graham mocked for thanking Trump for ‘allowing me to be in his world’

    ‘Morning Joe’ hosts laugh at senator’s continued subservience to former president

  • Wall Street ends lower as Apple and Tesla retreat

    Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday, pulled down by Apple and Tesla, while materials stocks climbed as investors waited for the U.S. Congress to approve another stimulus package. Volume on U.S. exchanges was 12.3 billion shares, compared with the 14.9 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • U.S. failure to sanction prince for Khashoggi killing 'dangerous': U.N. expert

    A U.N. human rights investigator said on Monday that it was "extremely dangerous" for the United States to have named Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler as having approved an operation to capture or kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi but not to have taken action against him. Agnes Callamard, special rapporteur on summary executions who led a U.N. investigation into Khashoggi's 2018 murder, reiterated her call for sanctions targeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's assets and his international engagements. He approved an operation to capture or kill Khashoggi, according to a declassified U.S. intelligence released on Friday as the United States imposed sanctions on some of those involved but spared the crown prince himself in an effort to preserve relations with the kingdom.

  • US says Russian intelligence behind Navalny poisoning and sanctions multiple officials

    Seven government figures blocked from accessing financial assets in the US

  • Three female media workers killed on way home from work in eastern Afghanistan

    Three female media workers were shot dead in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, government officials said, amid a wave of killings that is spreading fear among professional workers in urban centres. Zalmai Latifi, head of local broadcaster Enikas TV, said the three women were recent high school graduates aged between 18 and 20 who worked in the station's dubbing department. A fourth woman was injured and a hospital spokesman said she had been admitted to hospital and was fighting for her life.

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes

  • A Palm Beach mansion owned by the Trump family just hit the market for $49 million, and it's right across the street from Mar-a-Lago

    The home was previously owned by Donald Trump's sister, who sold it to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump in 2018.

  • Schumer says "we'll have the votes" to pass COVID relief bill

    The Senate majority leader said that the Senate will take up President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill as early as Wednesday.

  • 'School of Rock' child star says their role led to bullying and becoming 'a raging addict'

    Rivkah Reyes said that while Jack Black and their castmates were all still in touch, the role as Katie led to self-harm and addiction for Reyes.

  • Deadly Calif. crash on route for illegal border crossings

    Barely a mile from where an SUV packed with 25 people struck a tractor-trailer — killing 13 inside — a cemetery with unmarked bricks is a burial ground for migrants who died crossing the border from Mexico to remote California desert. Authorities are investigating whether human smuggling was involved in Tuesday's early-morning collision that killed the 22-year-old male driver of the SUV and 12 passengers. Seats of the 1997 Ford Expedition were removed except for the driver and right front passenger's, said Omar Watson, chief of the California Highway Patrol's border division.

  • Jobless aid, direct checks could get trimmed as U.S. Senate takes up COVID-19 aid bill

    The U.S. Senate is expected to take up President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Wednesday, with fellow Democrats seeking to advance key priorities and jettison aspects that have drawn unflattering scrutiny. The bill would pay for vaccines and medical supplies, boost jobless assistance and send a new round of emergency financial aid to households, small businesses and state and local governments. Democrats aim to get it to Biden to sign into law before March 14, when some current benefits expire.

  • Lakers star LeBron James to miss first game of season

    Lakers star LeBron James will miss his first game of the season Wednesday after staying in L.A. when the team traveled Tuesday night to Sacramento.

  • Duchess of Sussex accused of 'bullying Palace staff to tears'

    The Duchess of Sussex faced several bullying complaints from members of her staff during her time as working royal, it was claimed on Tuesday night, as tensions between the couple and Buckingham Palace deepened. She was accused of driving two personal assistants out of the household and undermining the confidence of a third employee, The Times reported. A spokesman for the Sussexes told The Telegraph: "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. "She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good." Jason Knauf, the couple's communications secretary at the time, submitted a formal complaint about the claims in October 2018 in an apparent bid to protect his staff. In his email, he said: "I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable. The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards Y."

  • Meghan wore earrings gifted by Prince Salman after Jamal Khashoggi was murdered

    The Duchess of Sussex wore earrings during a royal tour which were a gift from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia who is accused of ordering the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Chopard earrings worn by the Duchess at a formal dinner in Fiji in October 2018 during a royal tour of New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga were a wedding gift from the crown prince according to The Times. Kensington Palace was reportedly instructed to brief the media that the chandelier earrings were “borrowed” and this was reported by outlets covering the engagement. An aide has claimed the Duke and Duchess said the earrings were borrowed from a jeweller. Lawyers for the Duchess told The Times that while she may have stated the earrings were borrowed she did not say that they were borrowed from a jeweller. The lawyer denied the Duchess misled anyone about their provenance.

  • CrossFit condemns Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for 'loathsome and dangerous lies'

    CrossFit has publicly disavowed Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over the Republican's previous support for QAnon and other conspiracy theories.