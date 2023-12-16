Kidnap, torture case results in plea deal

Dec. 16—TRAVERSE CITY — Christopher Blaine Thomas, 39, of Traverse City, pleaded guilty to kidnapping, torture and aggravated stalking Friday morning in 13th Circuit Court.

In the plea bargain with the prosecutor, five other felony charges were dropped in exchange for Thomas' guilty plea to crimes that took place more than a year ago.

Both friends and family of Thomas as well as the victim, a 30-year-old Blair Township woman, were present in the court to hear his admission of guilt.

The charges that were dismissed included four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree home invasion.

On Oct. 8, 2022, Thomas kidnapped the Blair Township woman, forcibly removing her from her home, binding her with restraints and taking her to a nearby storage unit where he assaulted her, police reported.

The woman told Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office deputies that Thomas entered her home through an unlocked door and gagged, duct-taped and handcuffed her wrists and ankles before taking her to the storage unit.

In a previous case from years before this incident, Thomas was convicted of aggravated stalking the same woman, records show.

Court records also show she had a personal protection order against Thomas in Antrim County from 2014 to 2020.

But, in Grand Traverse County, her July 2022 request for an ex parte personal protection order against Thomas was denied. An ex parte order means all parties to the dispute are not present when the order is issued.

In the request, she said Thomas had begun stalking her when they first met in college downstate more than a decade ago.

When Thomas is sentenced in this case, Judge Kevin Elsenheimer said, he cannot be ordered to finished one sentence before another one begins. Instead, he will be allowed to serve multiple sentences concurrently.

Kidnapping and torture carry the potential of a life sentence in Michigan, according to state statutes.

"I'm reluctant to say much prior to sentencing, but after more than a year, I'm happy that we are nearing a complete resolution of this case and I'm hopeful that it will bring some closure and sense of peace to the victim," Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney Noelle Moeggenberg said in an email after the hearing.

The sentencing date for Thomas, who is being held in the Grand Traverse County Jail, has not yet been scheduled.