KIDNAP TRIAL DAY 8: Defense questions what's 'chest-pounding' vs. actual threat

Sep. 2—BELLAIRE — An undercover agent was in his car, headed north with Adam Fox, a man later convicted of federal conspiracy charges, when Fox's recounting of a plan to kidnap Michigan's governor was interrupted by the automated voice of a GPS.

"In one mile, turn onto U.S. 131," the voice said.

The moment was captured on an audio recording, played in 13th Circuit Court Friday, as an FBI agent referred to as "Undercover Mark," testified for the second day in a trial of three men accused of participating in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Eric Molitor, 38, and twin brothers Michael Null and William Null, 41, are each charged with one count of providing material support for an act of terrorism and one count of possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The men have pleaded not guilty.

Fox, who has not faced charges in Antrim County, is serving a lengthy prison sentence after a jury last year found him guilty of conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction against persons or property.

The GPS interruption provided a moment of familiarity during a trial in which jurors and a changing handful of court-watchers have, for eight days, heard testimony about events most would view as startlingly unfamiliar.

Such as, a three-car caravan of men driving up north to surveil the lakeside summer home where Whitmer vacationed with her family.

Field training exercises, called FTXs, where 30 people or more, practice with sophisticated firearms, dry-firing and live-firing, advancing through tarp and wood "kill houses" in Wisconsin and Michigan.

A decision by the FBI, in August 2020, to send photos of a historic and ceremonial home on Mackinac Island, to Fox, knowing he'd identified the property as one of three possible locations for the kidnap plot.

And the number and activities of undercover agents and federal informants, that has been the focus of cross-examination by defense attorneys, Thursday and Friday.

"How do you differentiate chest-pounding versus we need to look into this?" Damian Nunzio, defense attorney for William Null, asked Undercover Mark.

Nunzio was referencing statements by a previous defendant, Shawn Fix, who earlier this year accepted a plea agreement with prosecutors in exchange for his testimony.

Fix, for reasons unknown, is not on the state's witness list.

Evidence previously presented, however, shows Fix told Fox and others he'd served with the Navy Seals, had access to a Blackhawk helicopter and could deliver "a Conex box" of weapons.

A Conex box is a metal shipping container, of the type packed onto trains and freighters, that is approximately 40-feet long.

Defense attorneys previously questioned FBI Special Agent Henrik Impola about Fix's claim and Impola said, if true, this would be "a lot of guns."

Neither the Conex box nor the helicopter ever materialized and Nunzio on Friday asked Undercover Mark whether he took Fix's claims seriously.

Undercover Mark said once he learned, from government support staff, that Fix never served in the military, he discounted the helicopter claim.

Not so the weapons.

"You were concerned about a cache of weapons . . . You took it seriously, didn't you?" Nunzio asked.

"I did," Undercover Mark said, adding that taking any investigative step was not his role in the investigation. He was tasked with keeping an eye on Fox, learning his plans and sharing that information with the FBI.

People lie, Nunzio said, for all kinds of reasons.

"We're going to do this, and we going to do that, and maybe I'll get myself moved up in my organization and maybe I'll be invited to this chat," Nunzio said. "Isn't that what was kind of going on with some of these folks?"

Defense attorneys have questioned why some people who participated in the FTXs and other related activity, such as meetings and rallies, were arrested and others were not.

They've also probed some activities of informants and undercover agents, who they say went beyond serving, as Molitor's attorney William Barnett characterized, as a "listening post," which is a legitimate role, to suggesting action.

Various testimony has mentioned an FBI informant known as "CHS Dan," a military veteran who became acquainted with the defendants after he sought out training opportunities online and became alarmed over what he had heard.

CHS Dan, through another law enforcement officer, met with the FBI and later agreed to serve as an informant, a "confidential human source," under the supervision of Impola.

CHS Dan is on the state's witness list, though he has yet to testify.

That did not keep Nunzio from asking about him, during pointed questioning of Undercover Mark, about the nighttime surveillance of the governor's summer home.

"Did Fox or CHS Dan task you with being a lookout?" Nunzio asked.

"Fox," Undercover Mark said.

"Are you certain of that?" Nunzio asked.

"Yes," Undercover Mark said.

"Did CHS Dan (ever) task you in your car with lookout responsibilities?" Nunzio repeated.

"Yes," Undercover Mark said, later adding, "First Fox, then Dan."

Nuzio asked why an informant was giving directions, or suggesting actions, instead of simply observing and reporting back — an issue subject to repeated probing by the defense.

Mark had previously testified that undercover agents enter an investigation with what's called "a legend," more commonly known as a backstory.

Undercover Mark's legend was that he worked as a janitor; CHS Dan's legend was he drove a truck for a contractor for the U.S. Postal Service.

Mark told Nunzio that CHS Dan tasked Undercover Mark with being the so-called "lookout car" during the nighttime surveillance to "maintain the legend he was operating under."

After two days of testimony, Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin "yielded" the witness, allowing jurors to submit any questions they had to the judge.

They asked Undercover Mark a question similar to what they'd asked Agent Impola a few days prior: whether weapons seen in evidence as owned by defendants — in this case firearms used in training at an FTX — were legal.

Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Charles Hamlyn, who is presiding over the case, did not say whether the weapons were legal or not, but reiterated that none of the defendants had been charged with having illegal weapons — or weapons that had been illegally obtained.

The trial was adjourned for the holiday weekend.