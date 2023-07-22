Kidnapped 13-year-old from Texas rescued in California after making ‘Help Me’ sign

A 13-year-old girl holding a “Help Me” sign from inside a car had reportedly been kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

The Texas teen was rescued in Southern California on July 9 when passersby noticed her attempting to gain their attention from a laundromat parking lot.

“Through their investigation, officers learned the good Samaritans were in a parking lot when they saw the victim in a parked vehicle holding up a piece of paper with ‘Help Me’ written on it. They acknowledged the note and immediately called 9-1-1,” police said.

The suspect who allegedly kidnapped and assaulted the teen was identified as 61-year-old Steven Robert Sablan, a resident of Cleburne, Texas.

Sablan was arrested and indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges of kidnapping and transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, reported the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles.

He allegedly drove up to the young girl as she was walking in San Antonio on July 6, threatening her with a handgun and saying, “If you don’t get in the car with me, I am going to hurt you,” according to an affidavit.

At some point during the drive with Sablan, the girl told him about a friend she was trying to visit in Australia. Sablan reportedly offered to take her to a cruise ship to travel to Australia if she did something for him.

Sablan proceeded to sexually assault the girl multiple times during their drive from Texas through New Mexico, Arizona and then to California.

Eventually, he parked the car at a laundromat in Long Beach and instructed the girl to change her clothes. During this time, the girl managed to write “Help Me” on a piece of paper.

When police arrived, they reportedly saw Sablan standing outside the car and the girl mouthing the word “Help.”

After taking him into custody, police found Sablan’s past criminal history, including convictions for robbery with a deadly weapon in 1979 and 1985, and possession of a controlled substance in 2016.

With News Wire Services