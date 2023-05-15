Kidnapped 60-year-old found ‘moaning in pain’ in small plastic container, officials say

A 60-year-old woman was found stuffed inside of a small plastic container after being kidnapped and tortured, Ohio officials said.

Police conducting a welfare check at a Cleveland residence discovered her trapped and “moaning in pain” on May 2, according to a May 10 press release from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

“I have seen a lot of truly terrible cases over the years, and this one is one of the most horrific I’ve seen,” Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in the release. “Thankfully, law enforcement found her alive, and I am praying for her recovery.”

The incident began when 31-year-old Dalontay Edmond-Geiger Sr. picked the woman up and drove her to his home in a residential neighborhood of Cleveland, officials said.

He used either force, threats or deception in order to get her into his vehicle, according to court documents.

Once at his home, he stabbed her arm and restrained her with zip ties before torturing her, officials said.

He was reportedly in possession of an AK-47 assault rifle at the time of the alleged kidnapping despite being banned from carrying firearms due to a 2013 robbery conviction, according to court documents.

An attorney for Edmond-Geiger did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

After being tipped off to a woman being held against her will in the man’s home, police conducted a search of the residence, according to WOIO.

Once inside, an officer heard moaning, but the man turned his radio volume up, drowning out the noise, according to the outlet, citing a police report.

The officers eventually found the kidnapped woman in a container on the porch, officials said. She was taken to a hospital and Edmond-Geiger was arrested on the spot.

He has been charged with attempted murder, assault and kidnapping, among other charges, and was arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center on May 15.

During his arraignment he reportedly gave the judge the middle finger after being informed that his bond was set at $750,000, according to WKYC.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges during the arraignment, according to WJW.

