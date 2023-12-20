A prominent businessman from North Yorkshire who was kidnapped in Ecuador has been released from captivity, according to his spokesperson.

Colin Armstrong, 78, was abducted on Saturday from a farm he owned near the city of Guayaquil.

Mr Armstrong, who also owns the Forbidden Corner visitor attraction in the Yorkshire Dales, is the president of Ecuadorean agriculture firm Agripac.

His spokesperson said he was now with the police and authorities in Ecuador.

Leo Morris, who manages Forbidden Coroner as well as Mr Armstrong's affairs in the UK, said: "The staff, tenants, farmers and friends of Colin are absolutely delighted at the news. It couldn't have come at a better time."

Mr Armstrong would be spending Christmas with his family in South America, he added.

Mr Morris also praised the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office, saying its staff had done "a very good job" of helping the family and keeping them updated.

According to a message from the Ecuadorean police on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Armstrong was found on a road near Manabi.

Cesar Augusto Zapata Correa, Ecuador's police chief, posted: "Our units released citizen Colin A, kidnapped a few days ago in Los Rios. At the moment he is safe and healthy."

He added that nine people had been arrested in connection with the kidnap.

The Foreign Office has been contacted for a comment.

Mr Armstrong was awarded the OBE and Companions of the Order of St Michael and St George for services to the British Monarchy in 2011.

He was a former UK honorary consul to Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city, a voluntary role which involved supporting British interests and providing support to British nationals who found themselves in difficulty.

