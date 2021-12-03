Kidnapped children found unharmed: Cobb police

Dec. 3—Early Thursday morning, Cobb and Decatur police found three children taken from a Mableton man during a home invasion Wednesday night, police said.

The man, Danny Bernal, 31, was at his home off Mableton Parkway Wednesday night when "several masked men along with his ex-girlfriend had forced their way into his home, stabbed him, and kidnapped his three children," he told police.

Cobb police, with the assistance of the Decatur Police Department, tracked the children to the Super 8 Motel located at 417 Church St in Decatur, where they found the children unharmed, police said. Bernal's ex-girlfriend and three adult men were taken in for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing, and police encourage anyone with information to call 770-499-3945.