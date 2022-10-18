Kidnapped Chinese woman escapes after being locked in dog cage for 20 days in the Philippines

A Chinese woman was reportedly kidnapped and locked inside a dog cage for 20 days in Batangas, Philippines.

The 28-year-old woman from Shanghai, whose name has not been disclosed for her safety, was on a night out with a friend when she was allegedly kidnapped in Angeles City, Pampanga, on Sept. 17. She was then detained in a house in Barangay Alangilan, Batangas City, for nearly three weeks before she managed to escape on Oct. 6, according to reports.

The woman’s boyfriend told police she was kidnapped into a white Toyota Fortuner by two Chinese nationals and a Filipino.

The woman was then allegedly locked in a dog cage for 20 days. Her captors reportedly sent her boyfriend a video that allegedly showed the woman being beaten with a baseball bat. He filed a police report and said that the suspects demanded $200,000 in ransom for her freedom.

It is unclear how the victim escaped her abductors. However, she was found in a convenience store by the police after she contacted her family for help.

Authorities raided the abductors’ house, but the suspects had already escaped. Police reportedly found the cramped cage where the woman was kept hostage with pillows and a red bucket.

“Some suspects are already identified and are now the subject of follow-up operations,” police chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr. reportedly said.

Suspect information has not been released.

Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., chief of the Police Regional Office 4A, commended the Batangas City Police Station officers for their timely response.

“I commend the operatives of Batangas City Police Station for saving the victim. Your timely response foiled yet another kidnapping incident involving Chinese Nationals,” Nartatez Jr. said in a statement. “Such atrocities should not proliferate in our region. We should strengthen our intelligence efforts and maintain police presence in the streets as a deterrent to possible kidnapping and other crimes.”

“I want immediate progress in this case and also, I want these kidnappers to be arrested,” he added. “We cannot tolerate these criminals who victimized innocent civilians for their own gain.”

Featured Image via Daily Mail (left), PNP (right)

