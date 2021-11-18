Kidnapped cousins from Kentucky and Tennessee are found in California, officials say

Missing cousins kidnapped from Kentucky and Tennessee earlier this month were found safe in California, officials say.

Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, were found safe in Dana Point, according to a Thursday, Nov. 18, tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say the cousins were found after a “concerned resident” reported seeing a young boy who matched Noah’s description at about 8:50 a.m.

Jacob Clare, Noah’s father, was taken into custody, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. Amber is his niece.

In a press conference, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said 35-year-old father has not been charged with any local crimes, but he was taken on a warrant out of Tennessee in connection with the aggravated kidnapping.

The family’s connections to California are unknown, Barnes said. Jacob Clare awaits extradition to Tennessee, and the children, both “safe and healthy,” wait to be reunited with family members traveling to Orange County from their home states.

Jacob Clare is accused of not dropping Noah off at the boy’s home in Gallatin, Tennessee, and kidnapping Amber from her Beaver Dam, Kentucky, home, McClatchy News previously reported. They were reported missing Nov. 7, 11 days before they were found safe.

‘Instinct’

The woman who reported seeing the children said it was “instinct” that led her to report what she saw. She spoke to media at a press conference held by Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“I drove another half-mile and as we pulled up to school where I was supposed to be volunteering this morning, I looked at my son and I said, ‘I have to go back. I think it might be them and I have to make sure.’”

So she dropped her son off, drove back to where she saw the family and took a photo. The people in the photo resembled one shared by law enforcement regarding the missing children.

She then called dispatch and reported what she saw.

The woman said she drove back to school, but then again went back to check on the children. Soon after, the dad and children were in custody.

“I have children of my own and I would want somebody to do the same,” she added.

Dana Point is about 60 miles south of Los Angeles.

