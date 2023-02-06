Kidnapped kids from Missouri are found a year later in Florida grocery store, cops say

Preteen siblings missing from Missouri for nearly a year were found with their non-custodial mother in a Florida grocery store, police say.

Brooke Gilley, 11, and Adrian Gilley, 12, were missing from Clay County, Missouri, since March 15,according to the Liberty Police Department. It was believed they were with their non-custodial mother.

The Liberty Police Department said in May it was told the children may have been in California, but the investigation led authorities to Florida.

Officers in High Springs, Florida, were conducting a “routine vehicle tag check” on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when they spotted the vehicle of Kristi Gilley, who was accused of kidnapping the children, police said.

Kristi Gilley and the children were found shopping in a Winn-Dixie grocery store while disguising their identities, according to a Feb. 2 news release from police.

Gilley was arrested on a kidnapping warrant, police said. Brooke and Adrian were considered safe and will be reunited with their birth family.

High Springs is about 20 miles northwest of Gainesville and more than 1,100 miles from where the children had last been seen.

