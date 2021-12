Time

Before Donald Trump had spoken a word Sunday, Dec. 19, at First Baptist Dallas it would’ve been understandable if those in attendance had trouble remembering the “reason for the season.” Senior Pastor Robert Jeffress, frequent Fox News guest and longtime Trump advocate, gushed with adulation for his “good friend,” a friendship he proudly counted as “one of the greatest privileges of my life.” When Jeffress wanted to illustrate what it meant for God to pardon sin through Christ, he recalled Trump pardoning Alice Johnson in the Oval Office.