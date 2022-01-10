Kidnapped teen may be with her boyfriend and his mom in Virginia, NC deputies say

A kidnapped teenager may be in Virginia with her boyfriend and his mom, North Carolina officials said.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said it’s searching for 15-year-old Olivia Venters, last seen on Sunday, Jan. 9.

Deputies in a news release shared details about an “Abducted Juvenile from Vanceboro, N.C.” but didn’t say whether she was kidnapped from there or if that was where she lived. The town is near New Bern and roughly 115 miles southeast of Raleigh.

Officials said Venters was last known to be in Virginia with her 15-year-old boyfriend and his mother, Rebecca Caton.

“Caton was last seen driving a 2005 Gold Nissan Altima with North Carolina registration TJH9385,” the sheriff’s office wrote in its news release. “Felony warrants have been issued against Rebecca Caton for first degree kidnapping.”

Anyone with information is urged to call law enforcement officers, such as Craven County deputies at 252-633-2357 or 252-636-6620.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for additional information on Jan. 10.

