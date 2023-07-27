Kidnapped teenager from Alabama found in Kentucky, suspect arrested

A missing teen from Alabama was found in Madison County Wednesday after she was allegedly kidnapped by a Kentucky man, according to Richmond police.

Glendon Carpenter, a 43-year-old Richmond resident, has been charged with kidnapping, second-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse, police said. The victim, a 14-year-old girl, has been recovered and is safe.

On Wednesday afternoon Richmond police received information from the FBI about the missing girl possibly being at the Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken restaurant on Center Drive, according to Carpenter’s arrest citation. Officers found Carpenter and the teenager at the restaurant and both were brought to Richmond police headquarters.

While speaking with detectives, Carpenter said he met the teenager online and they developed a relationship, even after Carpenter found out she was 14, according to court documents. Carpenter alleged the teen wanted him to drive to Alabama and help her escape from her family.

Carpenter told detectives he drove to Alabama Monday and brought the girl back with him, according to court documents. They have been living in his vehicle since they returned to Kentucky.

Carpenter told investigators he proposed to the teen at her request and they had sex, according to court documents. The two had learned that the victim was reported missing and Carpenter told investigators he knew law enforcement would catch them eventually.

Carpenter was being held at the Madison County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond Thursday, according to court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned next week.