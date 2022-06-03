Kidnapped Tennessee teen located in Meridian

Jun. 3—Meridian Police Department on Thursday located a kidnapped teenager from Hamilton County, Tennessee in Meridian.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers responded to the area of 519 Azalea Dr. about 10:30 p.m. looking for two vehicles connected to the kidnapping.

"Officers located the vehicles and were able to figure out which room they were staying in," she said. "Upon checking the room, officers found the 15-year-old female juvenile along with the suspect, Jonathan Salazar."

Salazar, 32, was arrested and will be held pending extradition to Tennessee, Luebbers said. He will be charged with aggravated kidnapping, trafficking for a commercial sex act and solicitation of a minor.

"The juvenile and suspect had been communicating through social media," she said. "The juvenile thought Salazar was 18 years old."

Luebbers said the teen was released to deputies from Hamilton County to be transported home.