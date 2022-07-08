I was kidnapped, trafficked and never found. Missing kids of color need more attention | Opinion

In 1960, I was kidnapped in Phoenix at age four by a white pedophile couple in front of my Chicano siblings, moved overnight to California and sexually trafficked for seven years. My poor, monolingual family sought help for two years from the Phoenix Police Department. Due to our status as lower-class immigrants, there was never an investigation into my kidnapping, and they made zero efforts to find my kidnappers, John and Sara Hobson, who lived their lives with impunity.

All abused or trafficked children, regardless of race, deserve the best efforts possible for their safe return and supportive programs for healing and recovery. The brutal fact is that for generations sexually abused and trafficked children of color have not been treated equally as lost white children. This is despite the fact that African American and Latino youth are overrepresented in child sex trafficking cases. According to the FBI, 52% of all juvenile arrests for commercial sex acts are African-American children. In King County, Washington, 52% of all child sex trafficking victims are Black and 84% of youth victims are female, though Black girls only comprise 1.1% of the general population.

Instead, our missing children of color have long been considered disposable, easily dismissed, hidden from public view and denied newspaper coverage or meaningful assistance from the authorities to recover them. I know this because I lived this reality.

Despite my 35 years of advocacy as an attorney, this double standard has barely moved. A stolen or missing white child will appropriately receive constant newspaper and television coverage, serious police investigations to find the lost child, followed by aggressive prosecution of the kidnappers.

It is left to grass roots organizations — like the Missey and Shade Movement in the San Francisco Bay Area — to work to rescue lost children of color, often from the foster care system, trafficked into sex work. These children are casually treated as “prostitutes” or “child prostitutes,” so a 14-year-old forced onto the streets by a trafficker to sell sex is blamed for her own actions, shamed and dismissed by society.

Story continues

Hundreds of marchers gather for the "Walk Together- Uniting Against Sex Trafficking" event Saturday, April 30, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Our broader nation has only recently recognized the full breadth of our historical racism. As our nation heals, our work is to break from our past with this double standard for our abused children and to offer identical efforts and services for every abducted and trafficked child without regard to color, class or language barriers.

It has only been in recent years that the reality of child abduction and trafficking has been recognized with new laws and local, regional and national educational and recovery programs for our community of abused young people. The issues of adequate funding, outreach, and uniform police investigation and prosecutions remain ever present.

It is the newfound national media coverage of this problem that has finally brought some attention and even justice to us as victims. The newspapers have covered the billions of dollars of settlements by universities and faith institutions for their participation in hiding systemic sexual abuses. Equally important is that the media is now covering major child trafficking cases such as the Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and R. Kelly trials and convictions, giving trafficked youth a rare taste of justice.

At the same time national coverage of the racial and ethnic disparities in the trafficking and recovery of children is essentially non-existent. Children of color deserve equal coverage. If they were to receive that, it would help to save lives, as well as to assist our families to heal.

I decided that as an abducted Chicano child who searched for his lost family for 24 years before finally being able to reunite with them, that my family’s story of law enforcement’s lack of investigation into my kidnapping needed telling. If I had been from a white or wealthy family, would I have been found? That is the question that remains for so many of us.

I am confident that my story is shared by thousands of abducted and trafficked children of color. We need to have our stories told and the crimes against us prosecuted without racial or ethnic bias. This is essential to our recovery. If the local and national media include the stories of children of color who have faced these issues, then a chance of justice for all of us truly exists.

Antonio Salazar Hobson is an attorney in San Francisco and author of a memoir, "Antonio, We Know You."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: I was trafficked and never found. Missing kids of color need attention