Kidnapped UPS driver tied up as cargo is stolen from truck, Georgia cops say

A kidnapped UPS driver was tied up while items were stolen from his truck, Georgia officials said.

The driver was stopped at a red light when someone with a gun got inside the truck and forced him to drive away early Tuesday, Dec. 28, according to preliminary information from the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers said the delivery company worker had left a facility before he was kidnapped at about 3:30 a.m.

After the driver was forced to go to another location, “the suspect, along with others, tied the victim up and stole cargo from the tractor trailer,” officials said in a news release. “Once the tractor-trailer was reported overdue the company tracked it to the Bankhead Ct area and found the driver, un-injured, inside the trailer.”

Officers responded to the reported kidnapping at about 9:15 a.m., according to the news release. Police said the area was near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest, a street west of downtown Atlanta where two people were found shot the night before.

The Atlanta Police Department in news releases didn’t say whether the incident involving the UPS driver was connected to the shooting, which sent two people to a hospital at about 9 p.m. Dec. 27.

As of Dec. 28, an investigation into the reported robbery and kidnapping was ongoing, officials said.

