Kidnapped woman found in car after police chase ends at Gwinnett storage facility

A woman who had been abducted in the City of South Fulton is now safe, according to police.

Doraville police say they were alerted to a woman who had been kidnapped and was in a grey Volkswagen Jetta. Just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers spotted the car near Buford Hwy. and McElroy Road.

Officers tried pulling the car over on Buford Hwy. in Gwinnett County, but the driver sped off.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After being chased back into Doraville, officers were able to perform a PIT maneuver to stop the car at the Public Storage on Jones Mill Road in Gwinnett County.

When they approached the car, they found a woman sitting in the passenger seat and identified her as the woman who had been kidnapped. Her identity has not been released.

The man driving the car was arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail on charges of kidnapping and fleeing/attempting to elude. They say he will face more charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators say the man was sexually assaulting the woman.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: