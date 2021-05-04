Kidnapped woman found when Connecticut police stop robbery suspect

Police in Connecticut say they found a kidnapping victim while stopping a man wanted by Pennsylvania police.

Police in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, warned Connecticut authorities Monday afternoon that the robbery suspect, Jose Alberto Claudio-Diaz, was traveling through the state, Connecticut State Police said.

Shortly after they received the request, state police stopped Claudio-Diaz in Trumbull, according to a criminal information summary of the case. When he was pulled over, police found a woman who had been being taken "across state lines without her consent," according to the summary.

Claudio-Diaz was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping and assault of a public safety officer. Bond was set at $300,000 ahead of his initial court appearance Tuesday morning in Bridgeport Superior Court, according to the criminal information summary.

It was unclear whether Claudio-Diaz has an attorney.

Bethlehem police did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the details of the robbery case. Connecticut State Police said they had no new information to release.

At a news conference Tuesday, state police said that they believed the victim was kidnapped in Pennsylvania and that the two were en route Springfield, Massachusetts, NBC Connecticut reported.