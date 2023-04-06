Kidnapped woman was found dead in Virginia following police shootout

A New York woman who was reportedly kidnapped on her birthday Wednesday was found dead in Virginia later that night after the man authorities said abducted her shot at police and was wounded when they returned fire.

New York State Police responded to a report of an abduction shortly before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said in a statement. A witness reported the victim, Tatiana N. David, 34, of Ithaca, was forced into a white SUV by Michael C. Davis, 34, of Virginia, police said.

The victim and the suspect have a 4-year-old together, police said.

Public records confirm David's birthday was Wednesday. Her relatives could not be immediately reached for comment.

Tatiana N. David. (WRC)

“An endangered adult alert was then issued statewide by New York State Police and the New York State Intelligence Center with information about the victim, suspect and vehicle. A command post was established at State Police Ithaca and a search initiated,” police said.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the suspect's vehicle was seen crossing into the state of Virginia on Interstate 495, police said.

About 9:40 p.m., Virginia State Police were alerted to a Jeep Cherokee traveling south on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said in a statement.

“The vehicle had an improper registration — the wrong license plates were displayed on it — and was wanted out of New York for an alleged abduction of an adult female earlier in the day,” police said.

The driver of the Cherokee was then pulled over to the shoulder of the interstate, and the trooper who pulled over the SUV "identified the driver as the wanted abduction suspect. As the trooper was walking back to the Jeep to further investigate, the Jeep pulled away at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was initiated,” police said.

The fleeing SUV struck a guardrail but continued to drive southbound. In Prince William County, the SUV drove off the right side of the road and crashed into the woods, police said.

“As troopers approached the SUV, the driver began shooting at them. State police returned fire,” police said.

New York State Police identified Davis as allegedly firing at the Virginia troopers. He was critically wounded, police said.

“David was located deceased outside the vehicle at the crash location with an apparent gunshot wound. Her cause of death is pending investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for later today, police said.

No police were injured in the shooting, according to Virginia State Police.

“In accordance with state police policy, the troopers involved in the shooting are being placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. A Fairfax County Police Officer was also involved in the shooting,” police in Virginia said.

A gun was recovered in the SUV, police said.

Virginia State Police said they are working with New York authorities in the investigation. Charges are pending, police said.

State police in Virginia and New York provided conflicting information as to where in Virginia the suspect was living at the time of the shooting.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com