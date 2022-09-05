Kidnapped woman jumps from moving car after man drives off with her, Washington cops say

A woman escaped a kidnapper by leaping from a moving car after a man pulled a knife and drove off with her inside, Washington authorities say.

She told police she gave the man some water upon request after he approached her car near Grand Boulevard in Vancouver the morning of Sept. 3, according to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

After helping him, she let him into her vehicle, where he threatened her with a knife, forced his way into the driver’s seat and drove away with her, deputies say.

The woman jumped out of the car along a dirt road in Camas, roughly six miles away from where she was kidnapped, and began knocking on people’s doors after 4 a.m., according to the release.

A resident called 911 to report the woman was banging on their door, saying she escaped a kidnapping, the sheriff’s office says. When deputies arrived at 4:30, they found the distressed woman in the front yard.

A search ensued for the woman’s car and the man driving it, according to authorities.

Deputies spotted the car around 5:15 a.m., and the man led them on a chase, the release says. The chase lasted for roughly 10 minutes until the vehicle came to a stop.

The driver was arrested but refused to tell deputies his name, according to the sheriff’s office, which is referring to him as “John Doe.”

He faces a number of charges including first-degree kidnapping and robbery, the sheriff’s office says.

Camas is roughly 150 miles south of Tacoma.

Man charged in kidnapping of Tennessee teacher, cops say. But she’s still missing

10-year-old reports ice-cream-truck driver abducted her. But he didn’t, NY cops say

Woman missing after being forced into SUV during jog near college, Tennessee cops say

Officer accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting woman while on duty in Louisiana