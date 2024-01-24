Kidnapped woman rescued after waving for help from stolen SUV, California cops say

After deputies pursued a speeding, stolen rental car, they learned the passenger had been kidnapped, according to a California sheriff’s department.

A deputy noticed a speeding SUV on an Interstate 15 overpass shortly after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

After running the license plate, deputies learned the SUV was stolen from a Victorville rental car business.

The deputy tried to stop the SUV, however, deputies said the driver continued and led them to a Victorville apartment complex.

As the driver, identified as 41-year-old Harvey Gobert, drove “recklessly inside the apartment complex,” the female passenger “placed her hands outside the window waving for help.”

“A witness heard the passenger shouting she needed help because she was kidnapped,” deputies said.

Shortly after, Gobert and the woman got out of the SUV and ran as deputies followed, according to the sheriff’s department.

Gobert and the woman were eventually detained, according to deputies.

Deputies said Gobert was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, embezzlement of a rented vehicle and felony reckless evading.

Victorville is about 85 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

