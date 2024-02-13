Kidnapped New Zealand pilot looks gaunt in proof-of-life video released by Papua captors

A New Zealand pilot taken hostage in West Papua appeared gaunt and dishevelled as he sent a message to his family a year after his kidnapping.

‘Philip’ Mehrtens, who was abducted in February 2023 after landing his plane in the remote region of Nduga, told his wife and son he loved them and that he was “trying to stay positive”.

He is being held by the West Papua Liberation Army, a rebel group who have repeatedly threatened to execute him unless the province is granted independence from Indonesia.

In a video recorded on Dec 22 but released on Tuesday, the 38-year-old claimed he was being treated well, in spite of his thin features, long hair and unkempt beard.

Mr Mehrtens laughed slightly as he introduced himself, explaining the footage is being shot by “the Commandant” – thought to be Egianus Kogoya, a commander in the rebel army who torched the pilot’s plane and kidnapped him last year.

He said: “I’m OK. They’re treating me well. I’m trying to stay positive. I hope that you and Jacob are healthy and doing OK and getting support.

“Later when we meet again the Commandant says we can try to make a phone call over the WiFi if you’re available.”

He added, haltingly: “I love you both lots, miss you both lots, and hope to be able to talk with you soon.”

Mr Mehrtens is being held by separatist rebels in Indonesia’s Papua region after his kidnap in February 2023 - Reuters

West Papua was a Dutch colony from the late 19th century until 1961, but was incorporated into Indonesia after a controversial referendum in 1969. Just 1,000 Papuans are thought to have taken part in the vote.

An independence movement has been brewing for decades, but separatist fighters have launched deadlier and more frequent attacks over the past six years.

Images previously released by the group have shown Mr Mehrtens, his face smeared with paint, surrounded by captors brandishing automatic weapons.

In a video uploaded to social media last week, the 38-year-old pleaded with the New Zealand government to send over “one or two” inhalers in case he gets an asthma attack.

“And if possible, can I please get an e-book reader like a Kindle with as many English books as possible,” he continued. “That would be very much appreciated.”

The Indonesian military swept the mountainous Nduga region for Mr Mehrtens after his single-engine plane was stormed by armed rebels. He had landed at Paro airport to evacuate health workers who were being threatened by the group.

Six soldiers were killed in a shoot-out with separatists when they were attacked while searching for the New Zealander.

