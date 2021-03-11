Would-be kidnapper arrested after threatening suicide

Mar. 11—A would-be kidnapper told officers to shoot him after he was found hiding in a storm drain.

On March 3, Tahlequah Police Officer Bronson McNiel was dispatched to Vance Trailer Park on a report of an armed kidnapping. Officers were advised a man who was armed with a shotgun had taken a child.

"I was approached by [a woman] who told me what just happened," said McNiel. "She identified the suspect as Micah Proctor, her sister's boyfriend. I asked her about the child and she said he was OK, and she got him back."

Sgt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to the trailer park and began searching the area for Proctor.

"I was informed the suspect was last seen running south on North Vinita Avenue from West Allen Road," Qualls said. "Once I arrived in the area, I began searching North Vinita Road south of West Allen Road. The caller stated the male suspect was wearing all black."

Qualls drove to a creek and looked to see if the suspect was in the vicinity. Qualls checked two storm drains underneath North Vinita Avenue.

"I bent down and shined my flashlight to the back of the drain. I could see what appeared to be a person wearing all black, lying in the middle of the drain near the back, facing away from me," Qualls said.

Qualls yelled that he was a police officer, but the suspect didn't respond. Lt. Brandon Vick arrived, and Qualls repeated his warning, to no effect.

"Lt. Vick went to his patrol car and retrieved a pair of binoculars. Lt. Vick returned and looked through the binoculars and identified the object as a person lying with his back toward us," said Qualls.

Qualls advised dispatch to have EMS on standby.

"I continued to give announcements to the subject," said Qualls. "Suddenly the subject yelled back, 'OK,' faced toward us and began crawling to us. While he was crawling to he yelled, 'Just shoot me.'"

Proctor threatened to shoot himself before he eventually crawled out of the drain. He was arrested and was identified as the man who took the child.

Story continues

The child's mother said she and Proctor had been arguing throughout the day.

"[The sister] stated she was at the store when she was called by her babysitter," McNiel said. "[The babysitter] told her Proctor was at her trailer with a shotgun and was demanding to see his kids."

The babysitter told officers Proctor shoved her aside when she opened the door.

"Prior to leaving, he took [the boy] with him and the two left. As he was leaving, he was stopped by [the sister] and she took the child back with her to her trailer. That's when Proctor took off running in the direction in which officers found him," McNiel said.

Proctor was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. Lt. Vick advised they found cocaine on Proctor, but the shotgun wasn't recovered.