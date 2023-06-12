Kidnapper’s vehicle caught on tape. Dallas police hunt for man who took 2 kids Sunday
Police on Monday released photographs of a vehicle driven by a man who they said kidnapped two children near an apartment complex Sunday afternoon.
Both children have been recovered; a 9-year-old got out of the vehicle outside a store about 15 minutes after they were taken, and a 7-year-old girl was found at the apartment complex about 12 hours later.
The kidnapping happened on Argentia Drive in south Dallas, at a complex off South Zang Boulevard near Interstate 35E. The children were walking when a man approached in a gray crossover-type vehicle with spots of color missing, police say. The man offered a ride to the children, who accepted. The man is described as about 30 years old with short, dark hair.
The man drove to a store. As the 9-year-old went to the door, the man drove off with the 7-year-old, police said, triggering an Amber Alert.
The 7-year-old girl was found about 12:30 a.m. Monday at the complex. She was taken to a hospital. Police did not describe injuries.
The FBI and U.S. Secret Service police are assisting Dallas police in the investigation.