Kidnapper, on verge of learning verdict, flees courtroom, state attorney says

A Fort Myers man accused in a 2021 kidnapping, holding the hostages at gunpoint, fled during a break in his trial, moments before the jury was set to deliberate.

On Wednesday, the jury found Therbert Tyrone Sweet, 30, guilty of two kidnapping counts and possession of a firearm following a two-day trial in Lee County.

During a Wednesday break in the trial, Sweet left the courtroom and didn't return, court officials said =in a release from the State Attorney's Office. They issued a warrant for his arrest.

Resentenced in 1995 homicide:Youth won't save him: Fort Myers man receives new sentence in 1995 murder he committed as child

Officer arrested:Officer arrested after Sunday battery on paid administrative leave, FMPD says

According to an incident report from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, on February 12, 2021, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous 911 call about two people being held hostage at a residence in the 27000 block of Elaine Drive, in Bonita Springs.

One of the house occupants, identified as Brent Parker, opened the door. When deputies asked him if anything was happening inside, he said he didn't want to get involved, "but something 'bad' was going on."

As authorities began to interview the other occupants, one of them, identified as Christopher K. Jarvis, 38, whispered, asking for help, according to the report.

Jarvis told deputies he had been abducted from the San Carlos Park area. He identified them as David Quezada and and Sweet.

Jarvis said he was bound, blindfolded and "forcibly transported" against will from the 9200 block of King Road East.

The other individuals who left the residence were identified as Miranda Platek; Megan Howard; Michael Kuznezow; Jaclyn Chambers; Jorge Rea; Isaac Hernandez; and Joshua Bigay, according to the report.

A second individual, who deputies later identified as David King, 33, said he was abducted, similar to Jarvis. Jarvis had several knots and small lacerations to the back of his head, as well as dried blood on his hands and neck.

Story continues

King added that he, Jarvis, and two other individuals, Thomas Chapman and Scott Werner, met at the abduction site to purchase drugs and meet with Howard.

Howard admitted inviting Chapman under the guise of selling him $250 worth of fentanyl, according to the affidavit.

When Chapman and King walked into the backyard, Quezada, Sweet and Kuznezow, among others, rushed them. Chapman and Werner escaped, but Sweet pulled King from the car.

King, Jarvis and Werner were beaten. Each were loaded into different vehicles and taken to the 27000 block of Elaine Drive.

Sweet was armed with a handgun he used to repeatedly threatened Jarvis, according to the report. The three suspects stole several items from Jarvis.

Both victims said their hands were zip-tied behind their backs at the residence. They were left lying on the floor of the garage for several hours.

Kuznenow and Bigay repeatedly threatened them. Bigay was armed with a knife, according to the affidavit.

When deputies arrived, the suspects released Jarvis and King, but threatened them if they talked.

Howard, Kuznezow, Quezada and Bigay

Howard, Kuznezow and Quezada are next due in court March 2 for trial. The state on Aug. 4, 2022, dropped the charges against Bigay.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers man on lam after fleeing courtroom before learning verdict