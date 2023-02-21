Kidnappers tied victim to chair with barbed wire, carved crosses in face, NC cops say

The victim in a “horrific” kidnapping was tied to a chair with barbed wire, beaten with a crowbar and repeatedly sliced with knives before escaping, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in western North Carolina.

The victim survived and three people have been charged, the sheriff’s office reported in a news release.

It happened Sunday, Feb. 19, when the bloodied victim showed up at a home in Madison County’s rural East Fork community, officials said. The area is about 150 miles northwest of Charlotte.

“Deputies located a victim with numerous lacerations to the face, body, and arms,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The victim also had multiple cross symbols that had been carved onto the victim’s face and body. Due to the victim’s injuries they were transported by EMS to receive medical treatment.”

The identity and condition of the victim have not been released, and detectives have not said how long the victim was held captive.

Details provided by the victim led deputies to a home in the area and to three suspects: Patrick Banks, James Angel, and Nicole Sawyer, officials said.

A search warrant revealed evidence the victim had been held in that home’s basement, where a chair wrapped with barbed wire was found, officials said. A pistol, shotgun and crowbar were also found, photos show.

“The victim’s hands had been tied to a chair with barb wire. The victim’s feet were also tied up with barb wire. The victim’s chest was tied to a beam of the residence with barb wire, and the victim’s mouth had been taped,” the sheriff’s office reported.

“The victim had been punched in the head, kicked in the head, struck multiple times in the head by multiple firearms, struck multiple times with a crowbar (and) sliced by multiple knives causing numerous lacerations to the victim’s face and hands.”

Investigators have not released a motive in the case.

The suspects were each charged with “assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury with intent to kill, first degree kidnapping, possession of a weapon of mass destruction.” Banks was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators noted Banks was wanted for a probation and parole violation, and a “felony warrant for his arrest for cutting off a probation electronic monitoring device.”

A previous warrant had also been issued for Angel “for larceny and possession of marijuana from another county,” officials said.

