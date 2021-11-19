Kidnapping alleged in case of girl rescued in Kentucky using TikTok signal

A grand jury on Friday returned a kidnapping charge against a man arrested in Southern Kentucky after a 16-year-old girl he was allegedly holding used a hand signal to ask for help.

Another motorist on Interstate 75 saw the girl and called 9-1-1.

The grand jury in Laurel County indicted James Herbert Brick, 61, on Friday, according to release from Laurel County Sheriff John Root, whose office is investigating the case.

Brick allegedly left the Asheville, N.C. area with the girl around Nov. 2 and took her to Ohio before heading south through Kentucky on Interstate 75 on Nov. 4.

The girl left with Brick willingly but later began to fear for her safety, Lt. Chris Edwards of the Laurel County Sheriff’s office testified recently.

The girl, whose name was not released, used a hand signal that has spread on TikTok and other social media to try to get the attention of other drivers.

A man eventually spotted her as Brick drove through Laurel County and called the emergency number. Police spotted Brick’s car when he got off the interstate at London and arrested him.

He was first charged with unlawful imprisonment and possession of material portraying a minor in a sexual performance, based on an image they saw on Brick’s phone, according to the citation.

The kidnapping charge is more serious, punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison. He remains in jail in Laurel County.