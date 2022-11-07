Kidnapping call at Georgia Walmart leads police to witness holding suspect at gunpoint

A child who was dragged from a car at a Warner Robins Walmart and choked was rescued by a witness who held a gun on the suspect until police arrived, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.

Warner Robins police said they were called out to 2720 Watson Blvd, which is a Walmart location, about a possible kidnapping in progress shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said Haimnarine Doobay, 67, arrived to the Walmart with a child in the his car, “removed the juvenile forcefully from the vehicle,” and then dragged him or her into the woods.

Police said Doobay then threw the child on the ground and began choking him or her when a witness spotted what was going on and pulled a gun on Doobay.

TRENDING STORIES:

The witness held Doobay at gunpoint until police came and arrested him.

Police say the child was given to HSCO Juvenile for further care and a follow-up.

It’s unclear if Doobay and the child are related or where Dooley and the child were before arriving at Walmart.

Doobay has ben charged aggravated assault and cruelty toward a child, according to police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: