Kidnapping call leads to officer-involved shooting in Bossier Parish

A kidnapping led to an officer-involved shooting in Bossier Parish Sunday evening.

The victim told deputies that he was kidnapped at gunpoint by Marcus Thomas and was then released shortly after on Oilfield Road.

Thomas was located driving down the road and deputies began a chase which led them back to the victim's residence.

Thomas then jumped out of the vehicle and began running around the victim's home with a handgun.

Deputies came face to face with Thomas who was shot twice, once in the hand and once in the leg. Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said that Thomas had a gun in his hand when the deputy shot him.

Thomas was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

