Kidnapping charge against Coshocton man dropped in Canton stolen baby case

CANTON ‒ A Coshocton man arrested in March won't face charges tied to a missing Canton infant found in his car.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, a complicity to kidnapping charge was dismissed against Brandon Savage, 20. A Stark County grand jury ruled there was not enough evidence to indict Savage.

Savage was arrested March 17 by Coshocton County Sheriff's Office after investigators said he was found in a vehicle with a woman accused of posing as a social worker and taking the baby.

Savage was ordered released from the Stark County Jail, where he has been held since his arrest. According to the jail roster Wednesday afternoon, Savage remained in the county lockup.

The mother of a 3-week-old girl told police a woman posing as a worker from the county's Children Protective Services division took her daughter from her apartment at Skyline Terrance Apartments in the 600 block of Alan Page Drive SE.

Detectives obtained the suspect's license plate number using a plate reader camera and found that the suspect's vehicle was registered in Conesville in Coshocton County, police said. The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office was notified and spotted and stopped the vehicle, recovering the baby.

Deputies said they found the unharmed baby with Savage and Sapphire McDougleh, 34, of Coshocton. The grand jury has indicted her on charges of burglary, abduction, forgery, interference with custody and impersonating an officer.

Police have not disclosed the relationships between Savage and McDougleh. Their address is listed as the same. Police believe McDougleh had recently moved from her apartment at Skyline Terrance Apartments to Coshocton.

