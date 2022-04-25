Kidnapping charge dropped, mother arrested after Amber Alert search for Georgia baby

A kidnapping charge placed on a Waynesboro father after he was said to have abducted his child has been dropped, according to police.

Investigators say they were alerted to an alleged kidnapping of a three-and-a-half-month-old child last week.

They say the child’s mother, Tamia Cooper, and other witnesses reported that Travis Griffin jumped out of a window and ran off with their child, A’hmaud.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An Amber Alert was activated as authorities searched for Travis and A’hamud Griffin.

The pair was ultimately located. The child was safely recovered and Travis Griffin was arrested. He was initially charged with kidnapping and simple battery-family violence.

As investigators were interviewing Travis Griffin, his version of events were completely different than what was given to them by Cooper and other witnesses. Upon further investigation, they learned that some of the original information they were provided was false.

TRENDING STORIES:

Because of new information they’ve received, police have decided to drop Griffin’s kidnapping charge. His charge of simple battery-family violence will remain.

In addition, Cooper was arrested and charged with making a false statement and simple battery-family violence. She remains in the Burke County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]