Kidnapping, endangerment trials upcoming

Nov. 29—Trial court dates have been set in Criminal Court for unrelated cases ranging in charges of kidnapping and assault to reckless endangerment.

Dozens of other defendants made appearances for arraignment on recently indicted charges.

George Matthew Leeds has a trial date of Feb. 23 set on charges of aggravated kidnapping and and aggravated assault which is alleged to have occurred on Oct. 22, 2020.

A bond motion is set for Dec. 1. His bond is currently set at $65,000. Charges of felony possession of meth with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia were continued to the trial date for tracking.

Thomas Edward Metcalf, charged with reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun by a felon and aggravated assault, had a trial date of Feb. 25 set.

Those charges stem from a July 19, 2019, incident.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Arraignment

—James Dean Adams, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Adams and continued to Feb. 22.

—Louis Thompson Anderson III, aggravated assault and alternative theory of aggravated assault with a weapon, continued to Dec. 6 at which time Anderson is to return to court with an attorney.

—Christopher Jaques Baird, aggravated assault, domestic assault and child abuse, neglect or endangerment, continued to Feb. 22 at which time Baird is to return to court with an attorney.

—Melissa Ann Baker, two counts of felony possession of less than .5 grams of meth with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Baker and continued to Dec. 1 at which time a bond hearing is scheduled.

—Bobby Gene Barnes, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Barnes and continued to Feb 22.

—Justin Hill Barnes, aggravated arson, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, possession of a prohibited weapon, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and reckless driving, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Barnes and continued to Jan. 12.

—Kelly Ray Barnwell, aggravated assault, domestic assault, introducing contraband into a penal institution and felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to Dec. 1. Case in boundover status, dropped.

—Tonya Marie Boatright, simple possession of meth, James Hargis appointed to represent Boatwright and continued to Dec. 1.

—Thomas Lane Cobb, two cases in boundover status, motion to revoke bond continued to Dec. 1. Also pending is a parole violation hearing on a ten-year sentence.

—Vickey Michelle Cockrell, continued boundover case, moved to Jan. 12.

—Ricky Alan Combs, continued bondover case moved to Jan. 12.

—Willie Ashton Glen Dyal, ten counts of violation of conditions of community supervision or the sex offender registry law, possession of an altered tag, aggravated criminal trespassing, simple possession of meth, evading arrest and six counts of driving on a suspended license, continued to Dec. 6. One boundover case, dropped.

—Brandon Allen Thomas Eldridge, one case in boundover status, continued to Jan. 12.

—Kelsey Autumn Finley, case in boundover status, continued to Jan. 12.

—Daniel Timothy Godsey, felony possession of meth with intent, simple possession of meth and simple possession, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Godsey and continued to the Jan. 10 discussion docket and Jan. 19 deadline docket. Evading arrest and criminal simulation on the deadline docket, continued to the Jan. 10 discussion docket and Jan. 19 deadline docket.

—Matthew Lewis Grant, case in boundover status, continued to Jan 12.

—Joseph Anthony Hale, two counts of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, simple possession of meth and two cases in boundover status, James Hargis appointed to represent Hale and continued to Jan. 12. On the deadline docket, introducing contraband into a penal institution, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, evading arrest and simple possession, continued to Jan. 12.

—Baylee Claire Hawn, three cases in boundover status, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Hawn and continued to Jan. 12.

—Timothy Edward Hickey, domestic assault, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Hickey and continued to Feb. 22.

—Christian Gage Houston, simple possession, James Hargis appointed to represent Houston and continued to Feb. 22.

—Summer Lynn Iles, probation violations and three counts of felony possession of meth with intent, continued to Dec. 1 with Drug Court intensive incarceration application pending.

—Shawn Arvin Jackson, boundover case continued to Jan. 12.

—John Dale Miller, felony possession of meth with intent, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and two counts of theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, James Hargis appointed to represent Miller and continued to Feb. 22.

—Talin Martan Miller, case in continued boundover status, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Miller and moved to Jan. 12.

—Keith Austin Morgan, felony possession of meth with intent and one case in continued boundover status, James Hargis appointed to represent Morgan and continued to Jan. 12.

—Timothy Shane Neeley, felony possession of meth, James Hargis appointed to represent Neeley and continued to Feb. 22.

—Curtis Eugene Petrowski, case in boundover status, continued to Jan. 12.

—Frank Henry Quince Jr., aggravated assault, in state custody, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Quince and continued to Jan. 12.

—Clayton Michael Rash, case in boundover status, continued to Jan, 12.

—Zachary Allen Rives, aggravated burglary, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, aggravated assault, domestic assault and vandalism of up to $1,000, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Rives and continued to Dec. 6.

—Jerry Wayne Sherrill, case in boundover status, continued to Jan. 12.

—Samantha Rose Sherrill, four counts of felony possession of meth with intent, four counts of felony possession of a Schedule I drug with intent, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule III drug with intent, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent and simple possession, continued to Dec. 1.

—Cecil Lee Smith, aggravated burglary, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Smith and continued to Feb. 22.

—Donnie Ray Smith, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, James Hargis appointed to represent Smith and continued to Jan. 12.

—Kyle Anthony Smith, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and four cases in boundover status, James Hargis appointed to represent Smith and continued to Jan. 12.

—Levi Dalton Stamps, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, simple possession of meth and one case in boundover status, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Steven Corey Stanley, one case in boundover status, bond set at $2,500 with holds from Loudon and Roane counties and continued to Jan. 12.

—Carl John Ulacco, second offense driving under the influence, continued to Jan. 19.

—Michael Shawn Walker, felony possession of meth with intent, simple possession and eight cases in boundover status, continued to Jan. 12.

Kelly Michelle Young, burglary and possession of burglary tools, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Jack Clifford Lovell, home improvement fraud of $1,000 to $1,500, incarcerated since 2016 and wanted in Murray County, continued to Dec 6 at which time Lovell is to appear with an attorney.

Hearings/motions

—Dara Kinsey Smith, aggravated assault, sentencing hearing continued to Jan. 19.

Deadline docket

—Thomas Mack Arnold, first-degree murder, continued to Nov 23.

—Andre Vincent D'Agostino, rape of a child, continued to March 4.

—Kelly Renee Debord, auto burglary, theft of property up to $1,000, theft of $1,000 to $2,500, aggravated assault, domestic assault, assault and vandalism of up to $1,000, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Vickie Darlene Eldridge, felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia, conditional forfeiture and capias issued and continued to Dec. 6.

—Clifford James Farris Jr., aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, felony possession of meth with intent, possession of a handgun by a felon, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000 and vandalism of up to $1,000, continued to Dec 1.

—Shadayda Storm Farris, second offense driving under the influence and domestic assault, incarcerated in the Warren County Jail and continued to Dec 6.

—Lukas McKinley Johnson, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Dec. 6.

—Jason Neal Keagle, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to Dec 6.

—Gary Timothy Lawler, violation of community supervision, continued to Jan. 19.

—Paul Richard Mills, felony possession of meth with intent and introducing contraband into a penal institution, incarcerated in Roane County. continued to Dec. 6.

—Shallymar Danyelle Mills, felony possession of meth with intent and two counts of simple possession, continued to Dec. 6.

—Robert Eugene Presley Jr., auto burglary, continued to Dec. 6.

—Christy Duane Sherrill, felony possession of meth with intent, falsifying a drug test and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Dec. 6.

—Kevin Sherrill, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Jan. 19.

—Devin Cody Stokes, simple possession of meth, continued to Dec. 6.

—Jeffery Lynn Tabor, driving under the influence and resisting arrest, bond set at $3,000 with new bonding company requirement and continued to Dec. 6.

—James Sherman Williams, rape and incest, continued to Dec. 6.

Probation violation

—Carrie Nicole Rector, probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 1.

—Bradley Bernard Hill, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Hill and continued probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 1.

—Cherie Lynn Reid, probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 1 at which time Reid is to return to court with an attorney.

—Robert McClure Wilson, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Wilson and probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 1.

