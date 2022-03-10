Kidnapping investigation leads to arrest

Mar. 10—A Lancaster man faces several charges, including strangulation, after a kidnapping investigation by the Berea Police Department.

Tommy Savage, Lancaster, was arrested on Mar. 4 and charged with first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and second-degree disorderly conduct.

On Mar. 4, an officer with the Berea Police Department responded to a kidnapping complaint. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with Savage and the alleged victim in a parking lot of a hotel.

According to arrest citations, Savage first claimed he did not know why law enforcement had been called. While the victim said for the last 12 hours, she and her one-month-old child had been held against their will in a hotel room with Savage.

The victim stated she and Savage had gotten into an altercation during this time. During the alleged assault, Savage wrapped his hands around the victim's neck and choked her to the point she lost consciousness.

Text in the arrest citations said when she came to, Savage told the victim that "I shouldn't have saved you." According to the arresting officer, the victim did not have any marks on her neck, but strained when speaking. The victim complained of soreness in her neck area, but denied EMS service at the scene. Photographs were taken at the scene.

The victim said throughout the last two days, Savage had threatened her and would not allow her to leave the hotel room. Her family was on the scene during the interview. Savage allegedly got into an argument with member of the victim's family and threw a phone at them despite pleas from law enforcement to de-escalate.

Savage was then detained and read his Miranda Warning.

As he was being questioned about the allegations against him, Savage allegedly admitted to being in the hotel room with the victim and child as well as getting into an altercation — "grabbing her in the chest or neck area." According to the arrest citation, Savage claimed the victim had pushed him and he pushed back. He elaborated with his claim, stating the the victim acted like she had choked him and she could not breathe so he tried to blow some air into her mouth.

According to the arrest citation, Savage admitted to telling the victim she could not leave the hotel room and probably got mad and made several threats against her.

Savage was lodged at the Madison County Detention Center.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.