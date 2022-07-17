Kidnapping at metro Atlanta Walmart leads to 2 suspects being arrested hours away, police say

A kidnapping in the Clayton County city of Lovejoy has led to two people being arrested more than two hours away in Albany, Ga.

Lovejoy police say that 19-year-old Cameron Ja’Michael Hopkins was wanted in connection to a kidnapping that took place at 6:15 p.m. at the Walmart in Lovejoy on Tara Blvd.

Hours later, police say that Hopkins and a second, unnamed suspect were taken into custody in Albany.

Police say that the victim, Khaliyah Jones, was able to get out of the car safely in Macon, Ga. She has since returned home.

Lovejoy Police Chief Michael Gaddis told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that Hopkins was going to be charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, pointing a gun at another, terroristic threats, criminal damage to property.

Both suspects are in the process of being extradited back to Clayton County.

Investigators have not released any details on the second suspect arrested in Albany.

