Kidnapping plot against Michigan governor leads to 3 more convictions

More convictions in the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer came down Wednesday, with three men found guilty of supporting the attempt.

A Michigan jury found that Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar provided “material support” for a terrorist act, among other charges, in connection with the kidnapping conspiracy that was broken up in October 2020.

“The facts drip out slowly ... and you begin to see — wow — there were things that happened that people knew about,” said state Assistant Attorney General Bill Rollstin.

Prosecutors said Morrison, Musico and Bellar were part of a “Wolverine Watchmen” group and gave gun training to multiple people involved in the kidnapping scheme, including Adam Fox, who was one of two men convicted in a federal trial in August.

The training allegedly took place in Jackson County, Mich., about 80 miles west of Detroit.

“When you see how close Adam Fox got to the governor, you can see how a very bad event was thwarted,” Rollstin told jurors.

The state trial included nine days of testimony and two days of deliberation, ending with Morrison, Musico and Bellar also being convicted of a gun offense and of gang membership. Their sentencing is scheduled to take place Dec. 15.

Whitmer, who wasn’t injured during the scheme, didn’t take part in either trial but acknowledged the latest convictions, saying Wednesday, “Those who seek to sow discord by pursuing violent plots will be held accountable under the law.”

The federal trial saw Fox and Barry Croft Jr. get convicted of kidnapping conspiracy and attempts to use a weapon of mass destruction, while two others were acquitted.

Authorities arrested 14 people in 2020 in connection with the plot, which was thwarted after multiple FBI informants joined Fox’s group.

“Jackson County is not known to have, I guess I would say, liberal juries,” said Dana Nessel, Michigan’s attorney general, who like Whitmer is a member of the Democratic Party.

“They tend to be a conservative bunch. But I think what they saw here was that this is not a political matter. ... These are individuals that didn’t align themselves with any party at all. In fact, they were just anti-government all together.”

With News Wire Services