Kidnapping probe leads to drugs, weapons arrest

Apr. 21—VALDOSTA — Investigation into a possible kidnapping led to an arrest on drug-related charges late last week, according to a police report released Friday, April 21.

At 1:06 p.m., April 14, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office called the Lowndes County 911 Center for assistance on a reported kidnapping case, according to a Valdosta Police Department report.

The kidnapping victims were believed to be three children, ages 15, 10 and 1 year old. The suspects and victims were supposed to be traveling in a stolen vehicle, police said.

Valdosta police received information that the group was possibly inside an apartment in the 1300 block of River Street; officers arriving there found the stolen vehicle parked out front, police said.

When detectives tried to make contact with someone in the apartment, a 46-year-old male suspect from Valdosta answered the door.

While police spoke with him, they saw the 10-year-old sleeping on a couch. Checking the apartment's interior, police also found a 17-year-old female suspect from Clayton County who had an outstanding warrant from that county for stealing the vehicle, police said.

A bag of marijuana was found in the man's pocket.

A family member was located to take charge of the 10-year-old, police said.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives found more than 1,500 grams of marijuana, almost 1,200 grams of cocaine and three firearms, one of which had been reported stolen, police said.

The male suspect was jailed with three felony counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, felony trafficking cocaine, felony trafficking cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer.

The woman was jailed on the warrant from Clayton County.

The other kidnapping victims and offenders were located by Clayton County detectives.

"This was great teamwork by not only different members of our department but also between the Lowndes E911 Center and Clayton County detectives. Because of this diligent work, a large quantity of narcotics, along with firearms, have been taken off of our streets," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.