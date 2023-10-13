Kidnapping suspect accused of shooting K9 killed in shootout behind DeKalb jail, sources say

A man accused of kidnapping a woman and then shooting a K9 in Bartow County earlier this week has died.

Police sources confirmed to Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that Geoffrey Frank Walker, 30, was killed in a shootout with authorities behind the DeKalb County Jail on Friday night.

Authorities say Walker took deputies on a high-speed chase and crashed into a ditch off Highway 411 near I-75 in Cartersville on Thursday afternoon.

After crashing the car, they say Walker ran from the scene and fired multiple shots at a deputy and deputy K9 chasing him. The deputy wasn’t hurt, but the K9, named Athos, was wounded.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital but not word was given about his condition.

Arrest warrants obtained by Channel 2 Action News say on Wednesday, Walker physically dragged a woman from her home in Rome to his car parked nearby. There was no information on the victim’s connection to the suspect, nor how she got away.

The GBI says they were requested by the Bartow County Drug Task Force to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

