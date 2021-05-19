Kidnapping suspect arrested in Plant City after stealing car, deputies say

PLANT CITY — A man suspected of beating and kidnapping a victim in Seffner earlier this month was arrested in Plant City on Tuesday while driving a stolen car, deputies said.

Cody Lee Jackson, 32, is being held without bail on charges of resisting an officer without violence, two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of false imprisonment, kidnapping to harm or terrorize, and aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

Law enforcement officers across the Tampa Bay area have been searching for Jackson since May 9, when he got into a brawl with the victim in a home on King Charles Circle in Seffner, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Jackson hit the victim in the head with a piece of wood then forced the victim into his 2003 silver Mitsubishi Eclipse and drove away, the Sheriff’s Office said.

No information about the victim was provided. He was taken to Citrus Memorial Hospital and received medical treatment, the Sheriff’s Office said.

At some point, Jackson stopped the car and tied the victim’s ankles and wrists with extension cords,the Sheriff’s Office said. He drove into Citrus County, stopped at a Citgo gas station in Inverness and went inside. The victim managed to get free of the restraints and escape. Jackson sped away and his car was later found near the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 North and Sunset Lane in Tampa.

“He was threatening this victim’s life and it could have ended in tragedy had the victim not managed to escape just in time,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the news release.

Plant City Police officers found Jackson just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office said, after responding to a 911 call from a Circle K store about a man in a cowboy had just stolen a silver Chevrolet Cobalt from the parking lot.

The stolen car was missing a rearview mirror on the passenger’s side door, enabling officers to quickly spot it nearby — in the parking lot of a BP gas station on North Wheeler Street in Plant City. Jackson was still sitting in the driver’s seat, wearing the cowboy hat, the Sheriff’s Office said.

When he saw officers walking towards him, Jackson closed the car door and tried to drive away, the Sheriff’s Office said. Backup officers arrived and blocked him, taking him into custody without incident.

Jackson was released from state prison in October 2019, according to Corrections Department records, after serving about a year and a half for car theft, trafficking in stolen property, burglary, possession of methamphetamines and providing false information to a pawnbroker. In 2009, Jackson was sentenced to two years in state prison for DUI with serious bodily injury and driving without a license.

When he was arrested Tuesday, Jackson gave a home address on Maple Avenue in Tampa’s Sulphur Springs neighborhood.

The Sheriff’s Office has not named Jackson’s victim because of its interpretation of Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved amendment to the state Constitution that was meant to protect crime victims but that deprives the public of information long available under Florida’s public records law. According to the agency, the victim was transported to Citrus Memorial Hospital and received medical treatment.