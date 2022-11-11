Kidnapping suspect arrested, woman recovered after lengthy pursuit across Tarrant County

A kidnapping suspect was arrested and the victim was safely recovered on Friday after a police chase that started in Fort Worth and ended in Burleson, authorities said.

At around 9:50 a.m., Arlington officers responded to the 6000 block of Summerfield Drive to investigate a reported kidnapping. After speaking with witnesses, the officers learned that Pryscilla Babauta, 20, had been forced into a car by her ex-boyfriend Ramel Hawkins Jr., 21, who drove off with her inside.

A statewide Texas Clear Alert was activated at 1:25 p.m., which is similar to an Amber Alert but for adult victims, Arlington police said. On Friday afternoon, the suspect’s vehicle, a red 2021 Toyota Camry, was found in Fort Worth.

A Fort Worth police officer spotted the car and asked patrol officers to assist in stopping the it, Fort Worth police said. Patrol officers used their emergency lights and sirens as they chased the Camry and Hawkins tried to evade officers, Fort Worth police said.

The pursuit went through several cities before heading back to Fort Worth, where an officer was able to use a tire deflation device to flatten one of the Camry’s tires, police said. The vehicle continued toward Burleson at slower speeds before coming to a stop on Interstate 35 near the Hidden Creek exit, Fort Worth police said.

Fort Worth officers were able to take Hawkins into custody without incident and recover Babauta, who they requested medical attention for as a precaution.

Babauta was taken to an area hospital to get checked out, but is otherwise safe, Arlington police said. Two dogs were also found in the car and were picked up by Burleson Animal Control. The Clear Alert has been discontinued.

Police are transporting Hawkins back to Arlington to book him into jail.