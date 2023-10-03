Kidnapping suspect behind bars after 9-year-old Charlotte Sena found hidden in cabinet

Craig Ross Jr., the man accused of abducting 9-year-old Charlotte Sena from a New York state park near Lake George over the weekend, was arrested after a ransom note was dropped in a mailbox at the child’s home, according to officials.

Fingerprints on the note were key in identifying Ross as a suspect and ultimately allowed authorities to track him to a property owned by his mother, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced during a news conference Monday evening. Investigators matched the prints to those taken during Ross’ 1999 arrest in Saratoga Springs for driving while intoxicated, she added.

After “some resistance,” the 47-year-old suspect was taken into custody, and officers located missing Charlotte hidden inside a cabinet shortly after 6:30 p.m.

“She knew she was being rescued. She knew that she was in safe hands,” Hochul said, noting that the girl was taken to a hospital for examination but appeared to be “outwardly physically unharmed.”

Ross was arraigned on a first-degree kidnapping charge early Tuesday, according to a report from the Albany Times Union. He arrived at the Saratoga County Jail just before 3:30 a.m., and he is being held without bail.

Charlotte was out for a bike ride in Moreau Lake State Park, where she’d been camping with her family, when she vanished early Saturday evening. Police said she had initially been with her cousins on the “Loop A” trail, but opted to take one more ride around the area by herself.

Her parents became alarmed when she failed to return after about 15 minutes, and then called 911 when her bicycle was found at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Charlotte’s disappearance sparked a days-long search, which involved an estimated 400 forest rangers, police officers and firefighters scouring the 6,250-acre park, a heavily wooded area some 35 miles north of Albany.

Officials issued an Amber Alert on Sunday morning after the exhaustive efforts because “it was quite possible that an abduction had taken place,” state police Lt. Colonel Richard Mazzone said.

So far, there does not appear to be any connection between Ross and the family. A motive also remained unclear Tuesday morning.

