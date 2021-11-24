Kidnapping suspect bounces off hotel window while trying to escape, Ohio police say

Staff at an Ohio hotel alerted police to a kidnapping suspect, whose escape plan out of a sixth-story window went awry, police say.

Police in Blue Ash arrested Onjre George on Nov. 21 after a front desk attendant at the hotel noticed a woman he was with looking “unwell,” police said in a news release.

“(The attendant) stated she was discreetly able to ask the female if she was OK, and the female used body language to indicate that something was wrong,” police said.

Officers questioned George in his hotel room and then searched him, video shows. When an officer told George to not tense up, the suspect made a dash for the window.

But instead of escaping out of the sixth-story window, George bounced right off of it and fell backward.

“Settle down, bud,” the arresting officer told George when his escape was unsuccessful.

The officer pointed his taser at George, who was then taken into custody. George faces charges of kidnapping, rape and assault.

Police said George and the victim knew each other and it was not a random kidnapping.

Police told WXIX the victim was taken to a hospital, but her condition was unknown. George’s bond was set at $205,000.

Blue Ash Police Chief Scott Noel praised the hotel attendant as a “hero,” WLWT reported.

“We’re always stressing to people if you see something say something. Well, she saw something, and she said something,” Noel told the outlet.

