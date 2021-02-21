Kidnapping suspect caught near TorC

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
Feb. 21—A man is behind bars after allegedly beating and kidnapping his estranged wife last weekend in Las Cruces.

Patrick Fernandez, 36, was arrested near Truth or Consequences on Wednesday night and has been booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center. He is charged with kidnapping, aggravated stalking and three counts of aggravated battery against a household member in the Feb. 13 incident. It was unclear whether he had an attorney.

The estranged wife, who shares three children with Fernandez, had a restraining order against him at the time.

According to a motion to detain Fernandez until trial, he has been convicted of assaulting her three times and violating the restraining order once in 2017. More recently, prosecutors say, Fernandez was arrested for violating the restraining order in 2020 and had two additional cases pending where his estranged wife is the victim.

According to a statement of probable cause filed in Magistrate Court:

Las Cruces police responded to the 3850 block of North Fork Arc for a domestic disturbance and were told Fernandez had kidnapped his estranged wife.

The woman's mother told police she was helping her move out of the house when Fernandez showed up and her daughter tried to drive away but he blocked her from leaving. She said Fernandez dragged the woman from the vehicle and put her inside his vehicle and drove away.

Hours later, the estranged wife showed up in Fernandez's vehicle. She told police Fernandez dragged her by her hair and arms into his vehicle and was "hitting her continuously."

The woman said he drove them to the desert, where they were arguing and he was crying. She told police Fernandez said he would kill her and commit suicide.

The woman said Fernandez then apologized and ran from the vehicle before she drove home.

