Kidnapping suspect caught after running from police in west Kennewick

A 24-year-old man was caught after allegedly kidnapping a woman from her Kennewick home Friday morning.

Kennewick police were alerted when a security camera reportedly caught Johnny Ray Cochran Davis of Pasco forcing his way into a home on the 1100 block of South Newport Street, Sgt. Chris Littrell told the Tri-City Herald.

Video shows him forcing a 19-year-old woman out of the home shortly after 8 a.m., he said.

The two previously had dated, though the status of their relationship is unclear.

A search led police to a home on the 6700 block of West Kennewick Avenue about 1:30 p.m., said a Kennewick police news release.

As officers closed in on the area, Cochran Davis spotted them and began running but was caught.

The woman was found at the home where the chase started, Littrell said.

Cochran was being booked into the Benton County jail on investigation of burglary, kidnapping and assault.