Kidnapping suspect also charged in 2021 Glastonbury car thefts

Apr. 28—GLASTONBURY — A Hartford man charged in the violent, racially tinged kidnapping of a woman at a Marlborough grocery store in September is now facing charges in two car thefts at Glastonbury gas stations as well — one described by police as a "strong-arm carjacking."

Kenneth Gordon is charged in the Aug. 10 carjacking at the Mobil station at 2997 Main St. and in the theft of a vehicle four days later from the Cumberland Farms at 2875 Main St., police say.

Police served the arrest warrants in those cases on Gordon when he appeared Monday in Manchester Superior Court.

He is being held on more than $1 million bond at the Manson Youth Institution in Cheshire, online state Department of Correction records show.

"Gordon was one of several individuals who participated in a string of vehicle thefts, carjackings, and armed robberies throughout the Greater Hartford Area between August and September of 2021," police said in their online arrest log.

In the Aug. 10 incident, Gordon is charged with first-degree larceny, second-degree robbery, third-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit those crimes, as well as fifth-degree larceny, and illegally taking a payment card, police say.

In the Aug. 14 incident, he is charged with second-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit that crime as well as third-degree criminal mischief.

— Alex Wood

