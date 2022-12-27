Kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson appears in court for unrelated charge

A woman accused of kidnapping 5-month-old twin boys from Columbus, Ohio was in court Tuesday on an unrelated charge she picked up while being processed in the Marion County Jail.

Nalah T. Jackson, 24, appeared virtually Monday afternoon in Marion County Court for an initial hearing, during which she was read the battery by bodily waste charge she faces, assigned a public defender and scheduled for another court appearance Dec. 29.

Monday’s hearing comes after police arrested Jackson in connection with the kidnapping of Kason and Kyair Thomas. The twins were in the back seat of their mother's running car Dec. 19 outside an Ohio pizza restaurant when the Honda was stolen. The abduction sparked a statewide AMBER Alert.

Kyair Thomas was found early Dec. 20 by a passerby in a parking lot outside the Dayton International Airport. The search for Kason Thomas continued, and heightened Thursday when Jackson was arrested, but the child was not with her. With the help of Indianapolis cousins Shyann Delmar and Mecka Curry, Kason Thomas was found in good health in a vehicle in a Papa John’s parking lot in downtown Indianapolis. Delmar and Curry also led police to arrest Jackson, whom they met earlier in the week during an encounter at an Indianapolis gas station.

Jackson faces two counts of kidnapping in Ohio in the abduction.

Her latest charge in Indianapolis, according to a probable cause affidavit, was issued after police said she spit on a deputy at the Marion County jail while they tried to process her following the kidnapping arrest. The affidavit states deputies tried to remove Jackson's handcuff, then she made a fist and pulled her hand free. When the detention staff put her hand back in restraints, Jackson turned her head and spit in the deputy's face, records state.

Jackson’s bond for the battery charge is $500. While the court on Monday appointed her a public defender, Jackson asked from the jail if she could “just plead today.”

“I don’t want to waste nobody’s time,” she said. Her request was denied.

