Kidnapping suspect remains at large

Mar. 11—An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday evening after a non-custodial father allegedly "abducted" his two children, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP reported that the children were later "located safely," but their father, 39-year-old Gary Wayne Underwood of Ada, remains at large.

According to a flyer released by OHP, "Underwood is known to be armed and has violent tendencies."

Underwood currently has a warrant through Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse police for "domestic assault by strangulation."

As of press time Friday, he had not yet been arrested.

Also, according to information on the flyer, Underwood could be driving an "older model" maroon Chevrolet Monte Carlo or a "blue 1998 Chevrolet pickup."

Underwood was recently arrested after a high-speed pursuit, but was granted a $100,000 bond, which was posted, and he was released, according to court records.

The pursuit began in Ada at about 2:40 p.m. Jan. 27 on North Country Club Road when an Ada Police officer spotted a vehicle believed to be driven by Underwood, who had outstanding felony warrants from an incident that occurred Jan. 14, 2023, according to Ada police.

Police attempted a traffic stop, but Underwood fled, and the pursuit went north into Seminole County.

Underwood then returned to the Ada area while being pursued by Ada police, Chickasaw Lighthorse police and Pontotoc County sheriff's deputies. Underwood stopped his vehicle and fled on foot in the area of U.S. 377 and Sandy Creek Lane, according to Ada police.

He was captured a short time later while hiding in an abandoned vehicle at 1518 Sandy Creek Dr., APD reported. Bureau of Indian Affairs officers along with sheriff's deputies and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers assisted in Underwood's arrest alongside Ada police and Chickasaw Lighthorse police.

Inside the vehicle, police recovered guns and drugs among other items that were seized.

According to court records, Underwood was charged Jan. 29 in tribal court with four felonies — eluding an officer, possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm by a prohibited possessor and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Underwood has been charged in the past with numerous felonies and misdemeanors, mostly for domestic abuse and eluding authorities.